NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Northern take on Southern Punjab in the fourth game of the National T20 League at the Multan Cricket Ground in Multan. Imad Wasim will lead Northern out whereas Shan Masood is the captain of the Southern Punjab side.

Both sides have big names in their squad. The Northern team consists of the likes of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanvir. Southern Punjab (Pakistan) have Shan Masood, Mohammad Irfan and Ali Shafiq in their ranks. One can expect an entertaining game on Thursday when the two sides meet.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

Northern

Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Naveed Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Haris Rauf.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Southern Punjab

Date: 1st October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

The track at Multan Cricket Ground is known for its batting-friendly behaviour. The batsmen have put up humongous targets on the board in earlier games held at the venue. Bowlers have starved for wickets on this surface despite being able to purchase some swing in the initial overs of the game.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Ashraf, H Ali, S Maqsood, M Ilyas, S Masood, S Tanvir, B Bhatti, H Talat, H Rauf, M Amir, M Irfan

Captain: H Ali Vice-captain: S Tanvir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, H Ali, S Maqsood, M Ilyas, U Amin, S Tanvir, B Bhatti, I Wasim, H Rauf, M Abbas, M Irfan

Captain: S Tanvir Vice-captain: I Wasim