NOR vs SPA Dream11Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 2

The second match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Norway (NOR) battle it out against Spain (SPA) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Saturday.

Spain, Norway and Guernsey are the three teams that will be a part of this T20I Tri-Series. Six matches will be played in a round-robin format. This tournament comes as an opportunity for these teams to prepare themselves for the 2022-23 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier and sub-regional tournaments. This will give them great exposure and many talented players will get an opportunity to display their skills.

Norway played Guernsey in their first game. They started off on a winning note. Batting first, Sher Sahak smashed a 29-ball 70 to take them to 137/7. They then restricted Guernsey to 100/7, winning by 37 runs. Norway will look to continue its successful run.

Spain, meanwhile, will play their first game of the series. Led by Chris Munoz-Mills, they will be keen to get off to a winning start.

NOR vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Norway XI

Raza Iqbal, Khizer Ahmed (C), Walid Ghauri, Bilal Safdar, Ali Tafseer, Ali Saleem, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Abdullah Sheikh.

Spain XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Daniel Calle, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Hamza Dar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Charlie Rumistrzewick, Raja Adeel Iqbal.

Match Details

NOR vs SPA, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

In 18 T20I matches played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground so far, 10 matches have been won by teams batting second whereas teams batting first have won on eight occasions. Therefore, there is not much difference in results coming to the toss factor.

There is expected to provide equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. The highest score on this wicket is 180/3 whereas the lowest total is 85. As it is only the second game of the tournament, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first. By doing so, they can assess the conditions and have an idea of how the wicket will play out.

Today’s NOR vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais Ahmed bats at the top of the order and has the ability to score big runs. From 14 T20Is, he has scored 245 runs averaging 35 with a high score of an unbeaten 102. Awais also bats with a decent strike-rate of 120.68. Thus, he will be key with the bat for Spain at the top of the order and is a valuable pick for your NOR vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hamza Dar: Hamza Dar has made a lot of impact in his short T20I career for Spain so far. He has scored 128 runs in four games, including a high-score of an unbeaten 59, with an impressive average of 64. Hamza is expected to come good with the bat and is a must-pick for your fantasy team in this match.

All-rounder

Raza Iqbal: Raza Iqbal is probably one of the most important players for Norway. Raza brings in a decent amount of experience. He has played 11 T20I matches and has scored 156 runs. Raza is much more effective with the ball. He has grabbed 14 wickets and, more importantly, maintained a brilliant economy rate. Therefore, not only can he pick wickets but also stem the flow of runs. For his all-round abilities, Raza is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vinay Ravi: The right-arm pacer for Norway has picked up four wickets in five T20I matches so far. He is also an economical bowler with an economy of under 6. Vinay will be a key addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Hamza Dar (SPA)

Ahmadullah Shinwari (NOR)

Important stats for NOR vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal - 156 runs and 14 wickets in 11 T20I matches

Awais Ahmed- 245 runs in 14 T20I matches, HS: 102*

Sher Sahak - 188 runs in 6 T20I matches, SR: 163.47

NOR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Khizer Ahmed, Hamza Dar, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Atif Muhammad, Sher Sahak, Muhammad Kamran, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Abdullah Sheikh

Captain: Raza Iqbal, Vice-captain: Sher Sahak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Hamza Dar, Christian Munoz-Mills, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Yasir Ali, Sher Sahak, Muhammad Kamran, Raja Adeel, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Abdullah Sheikh

Captain: Sher Sahak, Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava