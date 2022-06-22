NOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) at the County Ground in Northampton as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday, June 22.

Northamptonshire are well on course for a top-four finish with six wins in nine completed games. Joshua Cobb and Co. have impressed as a unit, with their resourceful bowling attack coming up with the goods consistently. Warwickshire have also given a good account of themselves in the tournament, with their ultra-aggressive batting approach serving them well. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Warwickshire start as the favorites, owing to a superior batting unit. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Northampton with two valuable points up for grabs.

NOR vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Greame White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson.

WAS XI

Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott and Craig Miles.

Match Details

NOR vs WAS, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

A decent batting pitch beckons in Northampton despite there being ample swing available for the pacers early on. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions with the pitch slowing down a touch as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first and put up a big total, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NOR vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin is one of the best middle-order batters in the competition, with his ability to finish games being the key. He has been used a floater in the Warwickshire side, a role he has nailed emphatically. With his counterpart Lewis McManus batting lower down the order, Benjamin is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Josh Cobb: Josh Cobb has been in good form with the bat, often coming up with big knocks alongside Chris Lynn and Ben Curran. Apart from his batting exploits, Cobb has been sensational with the ball, especially in the powerplay phase. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, Cobb is a must-have in your NOR vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

James Neesham: James Neesham, like Josh Cobb, has been brilliant with his all-round exploits for Northamptonshire. The Kiwi all-rounder has been decent with the ball, but his ability to tee off from ball one with the bat is noteworthy. With the conditions also suiting Neesham, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Jake Lintott: Jake Lintott is one of the most promising among a young crop of English spinners. Lintott has a lot of variations to fall back on and is Warwickshire's go-to asset in the middle overs. He has been in decent form with over 10 wickets to his name. With the Northants batting unit slightly susceptible against spin, Lintott is a good addition to your NOR vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Jake Lintott (WAS)

James Neesham (NOR)

Sam Hain (WAS)

Important stats for NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lynn - 379 runs in 7 T20 Blast matches, Average: 94.75

Paul Stirling - 202 runs in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 175.65

Jake Lintott - 14 wickets in 10 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 21.00

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Benjamin, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Sam Hain, Saif Zaib, Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Olly Stone, Jake Lintott and Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Joshua Cobb. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

NOR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Sam Hain, Rob Keogh, Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott and Ben Sanderson.

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

