NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in the Group B match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, at the County Ground, Northampton.

Northamptonshire are currently placed fifth in the table with two wins from five games. In their previous game, they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Kent.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire are coming into this game on the back of a 47-run defeat against Derbyshire. It was their fifth defeat in a row, placing them at the bottom of the points table.

NOR vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Will Young (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Alex Russell

Worcestershire

Ed Pollock, Azhar Ali, Taylor Cornall, Jake Libby (c), Ed Barnard, Ben Cox (wk), Henry Cullen, Joe Leach, Ben Gibbon, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Group B

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 17, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton, England

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton is a balanced one. There has been assistance on offer for both aspects of the game. Initially, the pacers will get some movement from the surface whereas the batters will come into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s NOR vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Cox has performed decently with the bat so far this season. He has 165 runs to his name in four games at an average of 55.

Batters

Jake Libby: Libby has delivered on both aspects of the game. He has scored 204 runs at an average of 51 while also taking four wickets.

Saif Zaib: Zaib is known for his ability to score runs quickly. He has scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 114.37 and also has five wickets under his belt.

All-rounders

Rob Keogh: Keogh has made vital contributions to both departments. He has scored 160 runs while also taking five wickets.

Ed Barnard: Barnard has been a consistent performer with the bat. He has scored 200 runs in five games at an average of 50.

Bowlers

Nathan Buck: Buck has been exceptional with the ball this season. He has 13 wickets to his name in five games at an economy of 5.72.

Adam Finch: Finch has seven wickets under his belt in four games. In the previous game, he took three wickets and also scored 24 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Nathan Buck: 435 points

Saif Zaib: 409 points

Rob Keogh: 372 points

Jake Libby: 361 points

Will Young: 332 points

Important stats for NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Nathan Buck: Five matches, 13 wickets

Saif Zaib: Four matches, 183 runs, five wickets

Rob Keogh: Five matches, 160 runs, five wickets

Jake Libby: Five matches, 204 runs, four wickets

Will Young: Five matches, 210 runs

NOR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Jake Libby, Saif Zaib, Ed Barnard, Rob Keogh, Nathan Buck, Adam Finch, Lewis McManus, Emilio Gay, Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington

Captain: Nathan Buck Vice-Captain: Saif Zaib

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Jake Libby, Saif Zaib, Ed Barnard, Rob Keogh, Nathan Buck, Adam Finch, Will Young, Taylor Ryan Cornall, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Gibbon

Captain: Rob Keogh Vice-Captain: Jake Libby

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee