NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 Match 12

North-West Warriors will take on Leinster Lightning in match number 12 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready on Sunday.

North-West Warriors have been in good form this season. They have three wins, one loss and one no-result and are second in the points table. Leinster Lightning, on the other hand are one spot below at third. They have one win, two losses and one no-result.

NWW vs LLG Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: Nathan McGuire, Stephen Doheny (wk), Jared Wilson, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Craig Young, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Seamus Lynch, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Jack Carty, Josh Little

Match Details

Match: NWW vs LLG

Date & Time: June 12th 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn.

Today’s NWW vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny has accumulated 158 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 126.40 in this competition.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 102 runs while striking at 159.37.

All-rounders

Simi Singh is in excellent form with both bat and ball. He has returned with seven wickets and has amassed 109 runs at a strike-rate of 151.38.

Graham Hume hasn't fired much with the bat but he has returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.86.

Bowlers

Conor Olphert has been in good form with the ball and has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Simi Singh (LLG): 360 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 290 points

Stephen Doheny (NWW): 256 points

Conor Olphert (NWW): 201 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 170 points

Important stats for NWW vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Simi Singh: 109 runs & 7 wickets

Andy Balbirnie: 102 runs

Graham Hume: 7 wickets

Stephen Doheny: 158 runs

NWW vs LLG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Jack Carty, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Graham Hume, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Jack Carty, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert

Captain: Andy McBrine Vice-captain: Simi Singh

