NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 11

The North-West Warriors (NWW) will take on Munster Reds in the 11th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at Woodvale Road in Eglinton on Friday, July 1.

The North-West Warriors are second in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 table with two wins, two losses and one no-result. Meanwhile, with three wins, one loss and one no-result, Munster Reds are currently atop the standings.

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Shane Getkate, Jared Wilson, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Scott MacBeth, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert.

Munster Reds: Cormac Hassett, Peter Moor (c & wk), Tryone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost.

Match Details

NWW vs MUR, Match 11, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: July 1st 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Woodvale Road, Eglinton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodvale Road in Eglinton is likely to be a good one to bat on. While the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, the spinners could extract some turn off the surface.

Today’s NWW vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny has chipped in nicely with the bat, having amassed 146 runs in four Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 innings. He has also taken six catches.

Batter

Kevin O'Brien has mustered 133 runs so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 244 runs in four innings in addition to taking four wickets.

Curtis Campher, who has picked up nine wickets, can be effective with the bat as well.

Bowler

Tryone Kane has picked up eight scalps and scored 87 runs in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Andy McBrine (NWW): 464 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 407 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 381 points

Tryone Kane (MUR): 365 points

Peter Moor (MUR): 345 points

Important stats for NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Andy McBrine: 244 runs & 4 wickets

Graham Hume: 10 wickets

Curtis Campher: 50 runs & 9 wickets

Tryone Kane: 87 runs & 8 wickets

Peter Moor: 210 runs

Michael Frost: 12 wickets

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Peter Moor, William Porterfield, Matt Ford, Kevin O'Brien, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Ryan MacBeth, Michael Frost, Tryone Kane.

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Andy McBrine.

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Scott MacBeth, Matt Ford, Kevin O'Brien, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Graham Kennedy, Michael Frost, Tryone Kane.

Captain: Tryone Kane. Vice-captain: Graham Hume.

