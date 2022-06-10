NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 Match 7

North-West Warriors will take on the Northern Knights in match number seven of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready on Friday.

The North-West Warriors have performed well in this T20 tournament. They have two wins and a loss and are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Northern Knights are reeling at the bottom. They have lost all three of their encounters so far.

NWW vs NK Probable Playing 11 today

North-West Warriors: Nathan McGuire, Stephen Doheny (wk), Jared Wilson, William McClintock, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine (c), Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert, Trent McKeegan

Northern Knights: Jeremy Lawlor, Max Burton, Ruhan Pretorious, James McCollum, Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, Thomas Mayes, Josh Manley, Matthew Humphreys, Ben White

Match Details

Match: NWW vs NK

Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new-ball for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn.

Today’s NWW vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny has been in good form with the bat and has scored 123 runs in three innings while striking at 135.16.

Batters

Jeremy Lawlor has the knack of producing substantial scores with the bat. He has had decent starts so far in this tournament.

All-rounders

Mark Adair has contributed really effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 56 runs and has taken four wickets.

Graham Hume is in superb form with the ball. He has returned with six scalps in three games and can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Josh Manley has been bowling well and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.36.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Graham Hume (NWW): 241 points

Mark Adair (NK): 215 points

Stephen Doheny (NWW): 208 points

Conor Olphert (NWW): 195 points

Josh Manley (NK): 192 points

Important stats for NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

Graham Hume: 30 runs & 6 wickets

Stephen Doheny: 123 runs

Conor Olphert: 6 wickets

Mark Adair: 56 runs & 4 wickets

Josh Manley: 5 wickets

NWW vs NK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorious, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Thomas Mayes, Josh Manley, Conor Olphert

Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Graham Hume

Dream11 Team for North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Ross Adair, Jeremy Lawlor, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorious, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Josh Manley, Conor Olphert, Graham Kennedy

Captain: Mark Adair Vice-captain: Andy McBrine

