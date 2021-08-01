NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Northamptonshire will face Derbyshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Both teams are yet to register a win in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Northamptonshire started their campaign with a loss against Glamorgan before two of their games were washed out. Derbyshire, meanwhile, lost three matches on the bounce before their last game was washed out.

NOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (c & wk), Emilio Gay, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Jack White

Derbyshire: Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Hughes (c), Mitchell Wagstaff, Matt McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul

Match Details

NOR vs DER, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 1st 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

Only one Royal London One-Day Cup game has been played at the County Ground in Northampton this season. Glamorgan racked up 295 in that encounter before defending it with ease. There was some movement early on with the new ball for the fast bowlers. However, the ball also came on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up.

Today’s NOR vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Brooke Guest – Guest has looked in good touch in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 117 runs in four innings.

Batsmen

Thomas Wood – The 27-year-old has chipped in with 40 runs in two innings in the Royal London One-Day Cup while also taking one wicket.

Ben Curran – The left-handed top-order batsman has scored 55 runs in two innings. He has also looked good in the T20 Blast this season.

All-rounders

Fynn Hudson-Prentice – The 25-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 150 runs with the bat while also picking up three wickets.

Tom Taylor – Taylor has batted just once in the Royal London One-Day Cup, smashing an unbeaten 65. He also has five wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul – The West Indian fast bowler hasn't really set the stage on fire in the Royal London One-Day Cup, but he is a quality bowler who can be backed to come good.

Ben Sanderson – Sanderson has been quite consistent in the Royal London One-Day Cup, taking four wickets in two innings so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (DER): 281 points

Tom Taylor (NOR): 224 points

Brooke Guest (DER): 158 points

Ben Sanderson (NOR): 136 points

Jack White (NOR): 105 points

Important stats for NOR vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Fynn Hudson-Prentice: 150 runs and three wickets; SR – 96.15 & ER – 6.12

Brooke Guest: 117 runs; SR – 73.58

Tom Taylor: 65 runs and five wickets; SR – 110.16 & ER – 5.90

Ben Sanderson: Four wickets; ER – 5.02

NOR vs DER Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Saif Zaib, Thomas Wood, Ben Curran, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Ravi Rampaul, Ben Sanderson, Jack White

Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice. Vice-captain: Tom Taylor

Dream11 Team 2: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Thomas Wood, Ben Curran, Harry Came, Tom Taylor, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ravi Rampaul, Ben Sanderson, Alex Thomson, Jack White

Captain: Brooke Guest. Vice-captain: Ben Curran

Edited by Samya Majumdar