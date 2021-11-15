ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22 Match 7

Northern Districts will take on Canterbury in match number seven of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday.
This is the first game of the season for the Northern Districts. They finished second last season with three wins, two losses and three draws. Meanwhile, Canterbury who won the Plunket Shield last season are at the top once again. They have won two and drawn one so far.
ND vs CTB Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Districts: Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Joe Walker, Peter Bocock (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson
Canterbury: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, HJ Chamberlain, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall
Match Details
Match: ND vs CTB
Date & Time: November 15th 2021, 3 AM IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is likely to be a balanced one. While it may be a decent one to bat on, there is going to be some nip and movement for the pacers, especially on the first couple of days. Moreover, it is going to be overcast which will only aid the bowlers even more.
Today’s ND vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Cam Fletcher has been batting superbly in this tournament. He has scored 288 runs in three games so far and averages 96.
Batters
Chad Bowes is one of the promising batters in the New Zealand domestic circuit and he has scored 224 runs in six innings this season.
All-rounders
Colin de Grandhomme can create a huge impact with both bat and ball. He can get substantial scores in the middle-order and is quite handy with the ball.
Bowlers
Matt Henry is in top form with the ball and has picked up 16 wickets in three matches in this Plunket Shield.
Top 5 best players to pick in ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team
Cam Fletcher (CTB): 150 points
Matt Henry (CTB): 137 points
Colin de Grandhomme (ND): Yet to play in this tournament
Chad Bowes (CTB): 68 points
Scott Kuggeleijn (ND): Yet to play in this tournament
Important stats for ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team
Cam Fletcher: 288 runs from three games (This season)
Matt Henry: 16 wickets from three games (This season)
Scott Kuggeleijn: 17 from seven games (Last season)
Jeet Raval: 547 runs from eight games (Last season)
ND vs CTB Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell
Captain: Colin de Grandhomme Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Scott Kuggeleijn Vice-captain: Matt Henry