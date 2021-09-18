NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021, Match 15

The Northern Knights will take on Leinster Lightning in match number 15 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at The Green in Comber on Saturday.

The Northern Knights have been inconsistent in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. With three wins, three losses and one no-result, they are currently third in the points table. Leinster Lightning, meanwhile, have also won and lost three apiece apart from one washout. But their points tally currently reads 16 courtesy of a couple of bonus wins.

NK vs LLG Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Neil Rock (wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, David Delany, Ben White, Graeme McCarter

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Joshua Little

Match Details

NK vs LLG, Match 15, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Date & Time: September 18th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Green in Comber could favor the bowlers. The pacers might find some movement due to overcast conditions. But batting might become easier as the match progresses.

Today’s NK vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker – Tucker has been in fine form in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of 153.08.

Batsmen

Andy Balbirnie – The Ireland national team captain hasn't really set the stage on fire, but he is more than capable of getting a big score on Saturday.

Paul Stirling – Stirling is a quality player. Irrespective of his current form and the number of runs he has scored in the recent past, he remains a top batting option.

All-rounders

­Simi Singh – The off-spinning all-rounder has been in superb form with both the bat and ball in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. He has amassed 197 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Mark Adair – Adair has fared well with the ball, taking seven wickets. He is more than a handy batsman too.

Bowlers

Joshua Little – The left-arm seamer has returned with 11 wickets from six Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 games at an economy rate of 5.63.

Ben White – White is leading the wicket-taking charts in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. The leg-spinner has picked up 15 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.59.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Simi Singh (LLG): 540 points

Ben White (NK): 492 points

Joshua Little (LLG): 438 points

Barry McCarthy (LLG): 381 points

Mark Adair (NK): 316 points

Important stats for NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben White: 15 wickets from six games; ER – 7.59

Mark Adair: 75 runs & 7 wickets from six games; SR – 104.16 & ER – 7.31

Simi Singh: 197 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 133.10 & ER – 6.91

Joshua Little: 11 wickets; ER – 5.63

NK vs LLG Dream 11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial T20)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White, David Delany

Captain: Simi Singh. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White, David Delany

Captain: Joshua Little. Vice-captain: Ben White

Edited by Samya Majumdar