NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - June 30, 2021

Munster Reds will take on the Northern Knights in the final Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD group stage fixture at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday. The game could well turn out to be the one that decides which side finish with the wooden spoon, with the two teams occupying the last two spots in the points table.

The Northern Knights have been a touch unlucky in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD as two out of their five fixtures were washed out due to rain. However, in the three completed games, they have recorded just one win while losing two by big margins. The Harry Tector-led side are currently third in the standings, but a loss by a significant margin in Wednesday's match could see them slip to fourth and final position.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, are currently rock-bottom in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD points table. They are yet to win a game in the competition and are in serious danger of finishing last. Munster Reds have played five games so far, losing three while two games were abandoned. They need to win Wednesday's game by a considerable margin to leapfrog the Northern Knights into third spot.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights: Harry Tector (c), Ruhan Pretorius, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, David Delany, Neil Rock, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Carl Robinson, Matthew Foster

Munster Reds: Tyrone Kane (c), Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty, Peter Moor, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Mike Frost, Mitchell Thompson

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Graeme McCarter, Ben White, Matthew Foster

Munster Reds: Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor (wk), Murray Commins, Jack Carty, Tyrone Kane (c), Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley, Amish Sidhu

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Date and Time: June 30th 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

Pitch Report

Only one Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game has been played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast this season. The North West-Warriors comfortably won that match as they racked up 298 while batting first before restricting the Northern Knights to just 236. A similar batting-friendly pitch could be in store for Wednesday's game. However, the pacers and the spinners might both get some assistance off the surface, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs MUR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Matt Ford, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Josh Manley

Captain: Tyrone Kane. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley, Ben White

Captain: Luke Georgeson. Vice-captain: Mark Adair

