NOR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 17

Norway will take on Spain in match number 17 of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.

Norway have been quite inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship. With two wins and three losses, they are currently third in the points table. Spain, on the other hand, have four wins, one loss and one no-result to their name. With nine points, they are second in the standings.

NOR vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed, Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Prithvi Bhart, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Spain: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja

Match Details

NOR vs SPA,17th Match, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 16th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing at the venue. Teams have consistently racked up big scores on this ground and more of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Today’s NOR vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed – Ahmed has been in top form with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, amassing 107 runs at a strike rate of 205.76.

Batsmen

Kuldeep Lal – The Spanish off-spinner is yet to make an impact with the bat in the T10 tournament, but he has picked up five wickets despite bowling just eight overs.

Raza Iqbal – The Norway skipper is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the European Cricket Championship, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 178.78.

All-rounders

Walid Ghauri - Ghauri has scored 98 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 184.90 while also taking three wickets in as many innings.

Zulqarnain Haider – Haider has bowled eight overs, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Bowlers

Hayatullah Niazi – The Norway left-arm pacer has five wickets to his name despite bowling just 7.1 overs in the European Cricket Championship.

Atif Mehmood – Mehmood, a premier bowler for Spain, has taken three wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team

Walid Ghauri (NOR): 282 points

Hayatullah Niazi (NOR): 260 points

Awais Ahmed (SPA): 223 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA): 223 points

Raza Iqbal (NOR): 207 points

Important stats for NOR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team

Raza Iqbal: 118 runs from five innings; SR – 178.78

Awais Ahmed: 107 runs from five innings; SR – 205.76

Walid Ghauri: 98 runs from four innings & 3 wickets from three innings; SR – 184.90 & ER – 7.33

Kuldeep Lal: 5 wickets from five innings; ER – 9.50

NOR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Norway vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Hamza Saleem, Zulqarnain Haider, Vinay Ravi, Hayatullah Niazi, Atif Mehmood, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Captain: Walid Ghauri. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal

Dream11 Team for Norway vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Yasir Ali, Hayatullah Niazi, Atif Mehmood, Prithvi Bhart

Captain: Raza Iqbal. Vice-captain: Hayatullah Niazi

Edited by Samya Majumdar