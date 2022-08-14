NOS vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 has the Northern Superchargers (NOS) hosting the London Spirit (LNS) at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 14.

The London Spirit have been the team to beat in this tournament, with the likes of Jordan Thompson and Glenn Maxwell impressing for them. The experience of Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard has also worked wonders for the Spirit, who managed to win just one game in the previous edition.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold so far, winning just one out of their three games. However, they have a decent roster to fall back on, with a lot riding on the experienced duo of Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. With both teams eyeing a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Leeds.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NOS vs LNS match, click here!

NOS vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, David Willey/Ben Raine, Adam Hose, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Craig Miles and Adil Rashid.

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Dan Lawrence, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane.

Match Details

NOS vs LNS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day at Headingley, a good batting track is expected. There should be enough swing to keep the pacers interested early on, although the dimensions of the ground go against them. The spinners should have a say in the middle overs with a change of pace being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's NOS vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington has not been able to tee off at the top of the order for the London Spirit this season. While he has shown glimpses of his explosive batting prowess, Rossington will be keen to convert his starts into big ones. Although Michael Pepper is not a bad option, Rossington's experience and ability should hold him in good stead.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis, who is playing in his first Hundred edition, is still finding his feet. He has failed to get going in the powerplay phase and will be eyeing a big score today. With the South African's experience bound to serve him well, he is a good addition to your NOS vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson has been sensational for the London Spirit this season, picking up eight wickets in just three games. He has used his variations and experience to good effect, often coming up with goods in the backend of the innings. With Thompson capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your NOS vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is perhaps the best spinner on this English circuit, boasting a heap of experience playing for the national side. The Northern Superchargers leggie has shown glimpses of his ability in the middle phase, but has been a touch expensive. With the conditions likely to suit him, Rashid could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NOS)

Glenn Maxwell (LNS)

Faf du Plessis (NOS)

Important stats for NOS vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard - 79 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, SR: 179.54

Adam Lyth - 130 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 43.33

Jordan Thompson - 8 wickets in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 10.50

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Faf du Plessis, Daniel Lawrence, Adam Hose, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Faf du Plessis, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Adil Rashid, Ben Raine and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Adam Rossington. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar