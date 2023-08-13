NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Men's 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Hundred Men's 2023 will see Northern Superchargers (NOS) square off against Manchester Originals (MNR) at the Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOS vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Northern Superchargers have won two of their last four matches. Manchester Originals, on the other hand, has won one of their last four matches. Manchester Originals will give it their all to win the match but Northern Superchargers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOS vs MNR Match Details

The 18th match of the Hundred Men's 2023 will be played on August 13 at the Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS vs MNR, Match 18

Date and Time: 13 August, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. The pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

NOS vs MNR Form Guide

NOS - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

MNR - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NOS vs MNR Probable Playing XI

NOS Playing XI

No injury updates.

H Brook, A Hose, S Zaib, W Parnell (c), D Wiese, M Short, T Banton (wk), B Carse, A Rashid, C Parkinson, R Topley.

MNR Playing XI

No injury updates.

L Evans, A Turner, M Holden, P Walter, J Overton, Jos Buttler (c), P Salt (wk), R Gleeson, T Hartley, J Little, Usama Mir.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Banton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Brook

A Hose and H Brook are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Turner played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Overton

M Short and J Overton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Wiese is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Little

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Parnell and J Little. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Topley is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOS vs MNR match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

J Buttler will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Buttler has earned 238 points in the last three matches.

J Overton

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Overton the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 188 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NOS vs MNR, Match 18

J Overton

J Buttler

J Little

T Banton

M Short

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, T Banton.

Batters: H Brook, A Hose.

All-rounders: J Overton, M Short, P Walter, D Wiese.

Bowlers: J Little, W Parnell, R Topley.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, T Banton.

Batters: H Brook.

All-rounders: J Overton, M Short, D Wiese.

Bowlers: J Little, W Parnell, R Topley, R Gleeson, T Hartley.