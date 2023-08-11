The 15th match of The Men's Hundred will see the Northern Superchargers (NOS) lock horns with the Oval Invincibles (OVI) at the Headingley in Leeds on Friday, August 11.

The Superchargers faced an inconclusive start to the competition with a match against the Birmingham Phoenix yielding no result. Later, in their subsequent encounters, they defeated the Southern Brave by 60 runs and the Trent Rockets by three runs to occupy the second spot.

On the other hand, the Oval Invincibles have maintained an unblemished record this season so far. They began their campaign with a win against the London Spirit by three wickets. They then produced a captivating tie against the Welsh Fire. In their subsequent game, they defeated the Manchester Originals by 94 runs to cement their place at the pole position on the table.

As the excitement continues to build, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the NOS vs OVI Dream11 game.

#3 Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 Credits

Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 Credits

The Northern Superchargers will heavily rely on their top-order batter Harry Brook. The star batter has amassed 63 runs from two innings. He is one of the best vice-captaincy choices for this NOS vs OVI Dream11 game.

In the previous encounter, the right-handed batter threw his wicket on the very second ball by playing a bad shot. Hence, Brook should look to spend some time at the crease before going for unwanted shots.

#2 Sam Curran (OVI) - 9 Credits

Sam Curran (OVI) - 9 Credits

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Sam Curran is yet to reach his best in this edition of the tournament. The English star scored only 42 runs from three innings and picked up one scalp with the ball in hand.

Curran will be expecting a change in fortunes in the forthcoming encounters. He can be a promising captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the NOS vs OVI Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Short is the Northern Superchargers' leading run-scorer with 81 runs from two innings at an average of 40.50. Apart from his batting abilities, Short has also proved his bowling prowess by picking up two wickets in as many innings.

Given his remarkable skills in both batting and bowling departments, Short is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy pick in the NOS vs OVI Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's NOS vs OVI Dream11 Contest? Matthew Short Sam Curran 0 votes