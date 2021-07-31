NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 13

Match 13 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has the Northern Superchargers taking on the Oval Invincibles at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Winless after three encounters, the Northern Superchargers will be eyeing a big win in front of their home crowd in the fixture. However, they face a tough task in the form of the Oval Invincibles, who unlike their opponents are yet to taste defeat in The Hundred. With both teams eyeing a win for contrasting reasons, a riveting contest beckons.

NOS vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Adam Lyth (c), Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse and Callum Parkinson/Dane Vilas

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Alex Blake, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley and Jordan Clark/Saqib Mahmood

Match Details

NOS vs OVI, The Hundred Men's, Match 13

Date and Time: 31st July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Headingley with not much help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be a hint of swing available for the pacers early on, the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one. The spinners will need to vary their pace accordingly to get the most out of this surface. Both teams will look to bat first with this being the second game of the day at this venue. Although 130 should be a good total, both teams have the firepower to go above and beyond.

Today's NOS vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings: Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings was the star of the show in their only completed game in The Hundred. With an eye for a boundary towards the backend of the innings, Billings is the ideal option to have in the wicket-keeper's slot.

Batsmen

Jason Roy: England international Jason Roy looked iffy in his first The Hundred outing for the Invincibles. However, Roy is too good a player to be kept down for long. Expect Roy to deliver some big runs at the top of the order.

Harry Brook: Young Harry Brook has been one of the standout batters in the competition so far. With Brook looking equally comfortable against pace and spin, he is sure to be a popular pick in today's NOS vs OVI Dream11 team.

All-rounders

David Willey: In the absence of Ben Stokes, the onus falls on David Willey to fill his shoes with both the bat and ball. Given his ability to score quick runs and pick up wickets with the new ball, he is sure to have an impact on this game.

Bowlers

Tom Curran: Tom Curran had a brilliant game to start his The Hundred campaign with figures of 1 for 25 in his 20 balls against the Originals. With his brother Sam making the Test squad, Tom will be key for the Invincibles if they are to get something out of this game.

Adil Rashid: Although England leggie Adil Rashid was amongst the wickets in his previous game, the Superchargers couldn't get over the line. With Rashid having ample experience playing at Headingley, he is a must-have in your NOS vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOS vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (NOS) - 141 points

Adil Rashid (NOS) - 113 points

John Simpson (NOS) - 96 points

Sam Billings (OVI) - 78 points

Tom Curran (OVI) - 67 points

Important stats for NOS vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook: 100 runs in two The Hundred matches; SR: 163.93

Jason Roy: 1193 runs in 48 T20I matches, SR: 145.67

Adil Rashid: Three wickets in two The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 19.66

Tom Curran: 29 wickets in 29 T20I matches, Bowl SR: 20.28

Mujeeb ur Rehman: 25 wickets in 19 T20I matches, Economy: 6.15

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Tom Curran and Reece Topley

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Jason Roy

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran and Reece Topley

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

Edited by Samya Majumdar