NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Mens 2023, Match 15

The Northern Superchargers (NOS) will take on the Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the 15th match of The Hundred Men's Competition at the Headingley in Leeds on Friday, August 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Oval Invincibles have been in good form in this edition of the tournament. They have won two of their three matches and one of their games ended in a tie. The Invincibles are currently at the top of the table and will try to maintain their position.

The Northern Superchargers have also been on a similar sort of run. They too have managed to win two of their three but their remaining encounter was abandoned due to rain. The Superchargers are currently at the second spot in the points table and will try to win this match and snatch the top spot.

NOS vs OVI Match Details

The 15th match of The Hundred Men's Competition will be played on August 11 at Headingley in Leeds. The match will commence at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOS vs OVI, Match 15, The Hundred Men's Competition

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, Friday; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

NOS vs OVI Probable Playing XIs

NOS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOS Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, S Zaib, Brydon Carse, David Wiese, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell (c), and C Parkinson.

OVI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OVI Probable Playing XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c and wk), Ross Whiteley, Sunil Narine, Guss Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, and Nathan Sowter.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Jordan Cox (Avg Points - 50)

Jordan Cox has been decent with the bat in this tournament. He making some contributions with the bat and that makes him a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Heinrich Klaasen (Avg Points - 44.33)

Heinrich Klaasen was in brilliant touch in the MLC 2023, although he failed to continue that in the first couple of matches in The Hundred 2023. But then, Klaasen revived his form in the last game and played a blistering knock to regain his form.

Klaasen in his current form looks like a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounders - Sunil Narine (Avg Points - 59.67)

Sunil Narine has been consistent with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him a great pick for the game.

Bowlers - Gus Atkinson (Avg Points - 60.33)

Gus Atkinson has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has an average of 60.33 points per game and that makes Atkinson a great choice for the match.

NOS vs OVI match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

Henrich Klaasen has been in great form with the bat in the MLC 2023. Although he did not look in the best of touch in the first couple of games, Klaasen revived himself in the last match. His current batting form makes Klaasen a good choice as a captain or vice-captain for this match.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been a regular wicket-taker in the tournament so far. His ability to bowl efficiently in the death overs makes Narine a brilliant choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NOS vs OVI, Match 15

Jordan Cox

Heinrich Klaasen

Matthew Short

Sunil Narine

Gus Atkinson

The wicket will be good for both batting and bowling. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Heinrich Klaasen, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Matthew Short, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, Nathan Sowter, Gus Atkinson

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

