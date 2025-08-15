NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Women 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Hundred Women 2025 will see Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) squaring off against Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, August 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Northern Superchargers Women have won two of their last three matches. They lost their previous match to Southern Brave Women by 8 wickets. Birmingham Phoenix Women have won one of their previous three matches. They lost their last match to Oval Invincibles Women by 22 runs.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Both teams have won two matches each.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The 14th match of the Hundred Women 2025 will be played on August 15 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS-W vs BPH-W, 14th Match

Date and Time: 15th August 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Form Guide

NOS-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BPH-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XI

NOS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Hollie Armitage ©, Bess Heath (wk), Kate Cross, Katherine Fraser, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

BPH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Marie Kelly, Ellyse Perry ©, Amy Jones (wk), Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Em Arlott, Megan Schutt, Millie Taylor, Hannah Baker

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Lister

A Lister is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. She has smashed 55 runs in the last three matches. A Jones is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Perrin

D Perrin and E Lamb are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Perrin is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. She has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches. H Armitage is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

E Perry

E Perry and A Sutherland are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. E Perry will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has smashed 69 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. E Arlott is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Cross

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Baker and K Cross. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Cross is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. She has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. M Schutt is another good bowler for today's match.

NOS-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

E Perry is one of the most crucial picks from Birmingham Phoenix Women as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 69 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

A Sutherland

A Sutherland is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Superchargers Women's squad. She is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 66 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NOS-W vs BPH-W, 14th Match

A Sutherland

E Perry

E Arlott

D Perrin

K Cross

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Lister

Batters: D Perrin, E Lamb

All-rounders: E Perry, A Sutherland, G Voll, E Arlott

Bowlers: K Cross, L Smith, M Schutt, H Baker

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Lister

Batters: D Perrin, E Lamb

All-rounders: E Perry, A Sutherland, E Arlott

Bowlers: K Cross, L Smith, M Schutt, H Baker, G Ballinger

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

