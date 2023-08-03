Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) in Match No. 4 of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at the Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams had an inconsistent 2022 season and returned with a win-loss record of 3-3. Northern Superchargers Women lost and won every alternate game in the 2022 edition to finish fifth.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix Women started brightly and won their first three matches before losing three on the trot. They narrowly lost out on a spot in the knockouts to finish fourth.

NOS-W vs BPH-W, Match Details

The fourth match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be played on August 3, 2023 at Headingley, Leeds. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOS-W vs BPH-W

Date & Time: August 3 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The track at the Headingley in Leeds is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the seamers and the spinners may find a bit of turn as well.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Superchargers Women Team News

Alyssa Healy suffered a fracture in the series against Ireland and Phoebe Litchfield was named as her replacement. Jemimah Rodrigues replaced the injured Heather Graham, who was ruled out due to a calf strain.

Northern Superchargers Women Probable Playing XI: Marie Kelly, Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team News

Ellyse Perry was injured ahead of the tournament and was ruled out.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Sterre Kalis, Amy Jones (wk), Davina Perrin, Erin Burns, Eve Jones, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Today’s NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones

Amy Jones had a decent run in the 2022 season of The Hundred Women’s. She made 123 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 123.00.

Top Batter Pick

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues had enjoyed playing in The Hundred Women. The Mumbai-born batter struck 249 runs in seven innings (three fifties) while striking at 150.90 in the 2021 season. In 2022, she played just two games but scored one half-century.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Davidson-Richards

Alice Davidson-Richards can be effective with both the bat and the ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder picked up seven wickets in six games in the last season. She can also be handy with the bat. She has been in good all-round form in recent times as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Kate Cross

Kate Cross was amongst the wickets in the last season. She took five scalps and had an economy rate of 1.23 runs per ball. Cross can also contribute nicely with the bat in the lower order.

NOS-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine performed decently in the 2022 season. The veteran New Zealand all-rounder got 103 runs at a strike-rate of 143.05 and chipped in with a couple of wickets. Her current form has been brilliant as well.

Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham has been excellent with the ball in the recent past for Australia. The leg-spinner has taken wickets consistently and has also bowled economically. She can make useful contributions with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sophie Devine (BPH-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W)

Georgia Wareham (NOS-W)

Erin Burns (BPH-W)

Kate Cross (NOS-W)

NOS-W vs BPH-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Alice Davidson-Richards, Erin Burns, and Emily Arlott will be the ones to watch out for.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage

All-rounders: Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Alice Davidson-Richards, Erin Burns, Emily Arlott

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Abtaha Maqsood

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Alice Davidson-Richards, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Linsey Smith, Hannah Baker