NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 26

Northern Superchargers Women will take on Manchester Originals Women in the 26th match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Thursday.

Northern Superchargers Women have lost their last two matches and need to return to winning ways at the earliest. Having won three matches and lost twice, they are second in The Hundred table. Manchester Originals Women, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the standings, having won just once.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-W XI

Lauren Winfield Hill (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick

MNR-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Match Details

NOS-W vs MNR-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 26

Date and Time: 12th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds is expected to be a balanced one. While the pacers can use the bounce and carry off the surface to their advantage, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first-innings score at the venue is 130 runs. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Lizelle Lee is a dangerous batter who can single-handedly change the complexion of a game. She has scored 100 runs in The Hundred so far.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues has already played three important match-winning innings for the Superchargers in the competition, amassing 241 runs in total.

All-rounders

Alice Davidson Richards should be considered the top choice for captaincy in your NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 106 runs while also picking up seven wickets.

Emma Lamb has been in surreal form in The Hundred, scoring 79 runs and taking three wickets.

Bowler

Linsey Smith has picked up seven wickets in five matches and is expected to shine with the ball in hand once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards (NOS-W) – 342 points

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) – 341 points

Kate Cross (MNR-W) – 252 points

Linsey Smith (NOS-W) – 247 points

Emma Lamb (MNR-W) – 221 points

Important stats for NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson Richards: 106 runs and 7 wickets

Jemimah Rodrigues: 241 runs

Kate Cross: 7 wickets

Linsey Smith: 5 wickets

Emma Lamb: 79 runs and 3 wickets

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Alice Davidson Richards. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Alex Hartley

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Kate Cross

