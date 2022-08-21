NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) take on Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOS-W vs MNR-W fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

Both the Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals have won just one out of their three games so far. A loss would be catastrophic for either side's top-three aspirations as the Hundred points table is starting to take concrete shape.

The Superchargers are without Jemimah Rodrigues but can still rely on the star duo of Alyssa Healy and Laura Wolvaardt to help them return to winning ways. As for the Originals, their bowling attack is perhaps the best in the competition, with Sophie Ecclestone being key to their success. With both teams looking for an all-important win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Leeds.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The 13th match of the Women's Hundred between Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played on August 21 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS-W vs MNR-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Live Streaming: Fancode

NOS-W vs MNR-W Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides, with the bowlers enjoying the conditions in the previous game. Historically in the Hundred, the average first-innings score is 124, with teams preferring to bowl first more often than not. Top-order batters will be key, with the two powerplay phases in the previous game at this venue seeing only one wicket fall.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st innings score: 127

2nd innings score: 122

NOS-W vs MNR-W Form Guide

Northern Superchargers: LWL

Manchester Originals: LWL

NOS-W vs MNR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers Women injury/team news

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Hundred, opening up an overseas spot for Gaby Lewis.

Beth Langston was seen on crutches at the end of the first innings in the Superchargers' previous game. She is likely to miss this game.

Northern Superchargers Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Gaby Lewis, Bess Heath, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith and Kalea Moore.

Manchester Originals Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Manchester Originals Women probable playing 11

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Cross (c), Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Potts and Hannah Jones.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (3 matches, 83 runs, Average: 27.66)

Alyssa Healy has posted scores of 15 (seven), 22 (17) and 46 (28), improving with each passing game for the Northern Superchargers. She is striking at over 150 with the bat, and in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues, a lot will ride on her shoulders on the batting front.

Top Batter Pick

Emma Lamb (3 matches, 92 runs, Average: 30.66)

Emma Lamb is Manchester Originals' top runscorer with 92 runs so far. The England international has also chipped in with the ball, churning economical spells, but is yet to pick up a wicket. With Lamb playing a role with both the bat and ball for the Originals, she stands out as a valuable pick for your NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Davidson-Richards (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 15.60)

Alice Davidson-Richards has held her own in an otherwise lackluster Northern Superchargers bowling attack, picking up five wickets in three games. Against Birmingham Phoenix, Davidson-Richards took three wickets, including those of Sophie Devine and Amy Jones. With Richards also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 20.50)

Sophie Ecclestone is the leader of the Originals' bowling pack with four wickets in three games. While she has been a touch expensive, Ecclestone has picked up wickets at times of need. In addition, Sophie Ecclestone has scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19.

NOS-W vs MNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is striking at 159.61 with the bat this season, but is still due for a big performance. She is a proven performer in the shorter formats and has only improved as the Hundred 2022 has progressed. Given her ability, she is bound to a popular captaincy pick for this NOS-W vs MNR-W game.

Sophie Ecclestone

Another star performer, Sophie Ecclestone, has had a decent tournament so far. The pitch and conditions in Leeds should favor Ecclestone, who has accounted for four wickets in three matches so far. With Ecclestone batting higher up the order, she is a good choice for the captaincy as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Deandra Dottin 219 79 runs, 4 wickets in 3 matches Sophie Ecclestone 188 37 runs, 3 wickets in 3 matches Alice Davidson-Richards 177 5 wickets in 3 matches Laura Wolvaardt 174 105 runs in 3 matches Emma Lamb 144 92 runs in 3 matches

NOS-W vs MNR-W match expert tips

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the finest players of spin in the competition. She is set to encounter a strong Manchester Originals spin-attack, led by Sophie Ecclestone. With her form and ability already showing in the tournament, she could be a game-changing selection for this game.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Hollie Armitage

All-Rounder: Deandra Dottin (vc), Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Hannah Jones, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Ami Campbell, Hollie Armitage

All-Rounder: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb (c), Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

