NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Women's 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will see Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) squaring off against Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) at the Headingley in Leeds on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Superchargers Women have won two of their last three matches of the season. Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the tournament.

Oval Invincibles Women will give it their all to win the match, but Northern Superchargers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will be played on August 11 at the Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS-W vs OVI-W, Match 15

Date and Time: 11th August 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Form Guide

NOS-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

OVI-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NOS-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing XI

NOS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Kelly, J Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, H Armitage (c), A Davidson-Richards, L Higham, B Heath (wk), K Cross, L Smith, G Wareham, Grace Ballinger

OVI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

L Winfield (wk), S Bates, Alice Capsey, C Griffith, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, M Kapp, D van Niekerk (c), M Villiers, B Langston, E Gray, Sophia Smale

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield

L Winfield is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Heath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Capsey

J Rodrigues and A Capsey are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Van Niekerk played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Kapp

G Wareham and M Kapp are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Davidson Richards is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Smith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Cross and L Smith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Higham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOS-W vs OVI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kapp

M Kapp will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 13 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

G Wareham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Wareham as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 19 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NOS-W vs OVI-W, Match 15

A Capsey

M Kapp

G Wareham

L Smith

A Davidson Richards

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: P Litchfield, D Van Niekerk, A Capsey, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: M Kapp, G Wareham, A Davidson Richards, P Scholfield

Bowlers: K Cross, L Smith

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: D Van Niekerk, A Capsey, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: M Kapp, G Wareham, A Davidson Richards, P Scholfield, R Macdonald Gay

Bowlers: L Higham, L Smith