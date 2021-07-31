NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women Match 13

Northern Superchargers Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in the 13th match of The Hundred Women at the Headingley Ground in Leeds on Saturday.

Northern Superchargers have been in sparkling form in the competition, winning both their matches. They are on top of the table and are the favourites to win this game.

Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles are third in the points table but have won all of their matches so far too. Thus their clash with the Superchargers could be an enticing one.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11s Today

NOS-W XI

Lauren Winfield (c, wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick.

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

Match: NOS-W vs OVI-W, 13th Match

Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley Ground, Leeds.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one, so both batters and bowlers can expect some assistance. The spinners can expect some turn from the track, which could prove decisive. The average first-innings score here is 130 runs.

Today’s NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Winfield is an outstanding wicket-keeping choice for your NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She has scored 33 runs so far, and has been effective behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Indian sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has been one of the biggest positives in The Hundred Women. She has scored 152 runs from her first two matches so far and is in breathtaking form. Alice Capsey scored a magnificent half-century in the last match and is a solid choice too.

All-rounders

Dane van Niekerk has been the most emphatic performer for her side. She has scored 85 runs so far and also has three wickets to her name.

Bowlers

Tash Farrant has been leading the line for Oval Invincibles Women. She has picked up five wickets in two games. Linsey Smith has scalped four wickets and is another player to keep an eye out for.

5 best players to pick in NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) – 204 points.

Jemimah Rodrigues (NOS-W) – 209 points.

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) – 160 points.

Alice Davidson-Richards (NOS-W) – 148 points.

Linsey Smith (NOS-W) – 138 points.

Key stats for NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk: 85 runs and 3 wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues: 152 runs.

Tash Farrant: 5 wickets.

Alice Davidson-Richards: 25 runs and 4 wickets.

Linsey Smith: 4 wickets.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Hundred Women

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Laura Kimmince, Grace Gibbs, Dane van Niekerk, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards. Vice-Captain: Tash Farrant.

Edited by Bhargav