NOS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's 2022, Match 23

Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) will take on Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) in the 23rd game at The Hundred Women's tournament on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NOS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Southern Brave played exceptionally well in the tournament, winning their last five games. Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, have only won two of their last five games and are sixth in the standings with four points.

Northern Superchargers will look to win this game, but Southern Brave are the better team and should prevail.

NOS-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The 23rd game of The Hundred Women's tournament will be played on August 31 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOS-W vs SOB-W, The Hundred Women's 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: August 31, 2022; 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The Headingley Stadium in Leeds is a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of help to both bowlers and batters. The pitch supports pacers early on before spinners come into the fray.

NOS-W vs SOB-W Form Guide

NOS-W - Won two of their last five games

SOB-W - Won all of their last five games

NOS-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing XIs

NOS-W

No major injury update

Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage (c), Heather Graham, Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater

SOB-W

No major injury update

Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Georgie Boyce, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp

NOS-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Healy (5 matches, 112 runs)

A Healy, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. She bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

L Wolvaardt (5 matches, 236 runs)

L Wolvaardt and D Wyatt are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. S Mandhana is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in today's game.

All-rounders

G Adams (5 matches, 61 runs, 6 wickets)

G Adams and A Davidson-Richards are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Gunn is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Wellington (5 matches, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Bell and A Wellington. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expect to bowl at the death. A Shrubsole is another good pick.

NOS-W vs SOB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Adams

G Adams is one of the best all-rounders in the Southern Brave squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for today's game. She has scored 61 runs and taken six wickets in her last five games.

A Wellington

A Wellington is one of the top bowlers in the Southern Brave squad and bowls at the death. As the pitch is good for bowling, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken 11 wickets in her last five games.

Five Must-Picks for NOS-W vs SOB-W, Match 23

G Adams 61 runs and 6 wickets 303 points A Wellington 11 wickets 351 points L Wolvaardt 236 runs 349 points L Bell 9 wickets 270 points D Wyatt 162 runs 338 points

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: D Wyatt, L Wolvaardt, S Dunkley, S Mandhana

All-rounders: G Adams, J Gunn, A Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: A Shrubsole, A Wellington, L Bell

Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: D Wyatt, L Wolvaardt, S Dunkley, S Mandhana, H Armitage

All-rounders: G Adams, A Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: K Levick, A Wellington, L Bell

