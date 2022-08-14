NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) take on the London Spirit Women (LNS-W) at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 14.

Both the London Spirit and Northern Superchargers started their campaigns on the wrong note and are in desperate need of a win. The London Spirit put in a spirited performance with the bat against the Southern Brave, but could not back it up with a good bowling performance.

The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, were outplayed by the Oval Invincibles. But they will bank on their star trio of Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues to come up with the goods. While both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Northern Superchargers' batting firepower should give them the edge in what promises to be a cracker of a game in Leeds.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham and Katie Levick.

LNS-W XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Megan Schutt and Alice Monaghan.

Match Details

NOS-W vs LNS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Leeds with there being little margin for error for the bowlers. The new ball should skid on nicely to the bat early on, allowing the batters to play their shots freely. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney starred on her Hundred debut for the London Spirit, nearly scoring a hundred at the top of the order. She is one of the best batters in the world with her appetite for runs being unparalleled. Given her form and knack for scoring big runs, Mooney is a must-have in your NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters on the women's circuit, with her record speaking for itself. The South African had a decent start to her Hundred 2022 campaign, scoring valuable runs in the middle order. With Wolvaardt capable of taking on both the pacers and spinners in the middle and backend of the innings, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr had a lukewarm outing against the Southern Brave in her previous game, unable to hold her own with the ball. However, she had a good stint with the bat, scoring 37 runs in the top order. She is a talented all-rounder who should enjoy the conditions on offer, making her a handy pick for your NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Charlotte Dean: Charlotte Dean is a talented off-spinner who relies on her accuracy to do the talking. Dean, who is also the London Spirit's captain in the absence of Heather Knight, can hold her own with the bat as well. With the London Spirit captain bound to have a say in this game, she can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (NOS-W)

Beth Mooney (LNS-W)

Freya Davies (LNS-W)

Important stats for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney - 97(55) vs Southern Brave in the previous match

Jemimah Rodrigues - 51(32) vs Oval Invincibles in the previous match

Danielle Gibson - 2/27 vs Southern Brave in the previous match

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Amelia Kerr, Alice Davidson-Richards, Megan Schutt, Beth Langston, Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Alice Davidson-Richards, Megan Schutt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith.

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

