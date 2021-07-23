NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women Match 4

Northern Superchargers Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the fourth match of the The Hundred Women.

Both Northern Superchargers Women and Welsh Fire Women are yet to play in The Hundred Women competition. Northern Superchargers Women will heavily depend on their batting order, which is both strong as well as deep. Their middle order has some excellent reinforcements. However, the side led by Lauren Winfield-Hill does have a weak bowling attack. They have three overseas players in Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Laura Kimmince.

Welsh Fire have one of the weakest squads in the competition, if not the weakest of them all. Their bowling attack doesn’t have international experience and the batting order isn’t as strong as desired. The three overseas players in the side are Hayley Matthews, Piepa Cleary and Georgia Redmayne.

Squads to choose from

Northern Superchargers Women

Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Elizabeth Russell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Pheobe Graham, Linsey Smith, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Sterre Kalis, Katie Levick, Ami Campbell, Laura Kimmince, Beth Langston

Welsh Fire Women

Amy Gordon, Alice Macleod, Alex Griffiths, Hayley Matthews, Nicole Harvey, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Natasha Wraith, Georgia Redmayne, Bryony Smith, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Sarah Taylor, Georgia Hennessy

NOS-W vs WEF-W Probable Playing XI Today

Northern Superchargers Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Holly Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Langston, Bess Heath (wk), Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Welsh Fire Women

Georgia Redmayne, Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Luff, Sarah Taylor (wk), Katie George, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Lissy Macleod, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 4

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers will find assistance. Pacers can prove to be important on this track, especially with the new ball.

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Beth Langston, Hayley Matthews, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Piepa Cleary

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith

NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Piepa Cleary

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: Sarah Taylor

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava