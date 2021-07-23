NOS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

Northern Superchargers Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the fourth match of The Hundred Women 2021, at the Emerald Headingley, Leeds on Saturday.

The Northern Superchargers are captained by Lauren Winfield-Hill, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt are some of the top players in their line-up.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire have Hayley Matthews and Sarah Taylor in their ranks. Katie George is the only England international in their squad.

Both teams will be aiming to put on a good show in their opening match of the tournament. On that note, let’s take a look at three players who could be top picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture in The Hundred Women 2021.

#3 Lauren Winfield-Hill

Lauren Winfield-Hill did reasonably well for England in the ODI series against India, scoring 94 runs from three games. She can be explosive at the top of the order and will look to give her side a strong start.

#2 Sarah Taylor

Welsh Fire wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is one of the most experienced players in the competition. While she no longer represents the England national side, she will still be a vital figure in the Welsh Fire ranks.

Taylor has amassed over 4000 runs in ODIs and close to 2200 runs in T20Is and she will hope to use her experience to guide her team to a win.

#1 Hayley Matthews

WBBL - Renegades v Hurricanes

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been in good touch of late. Her all-around abilities were on full display in West Indies' recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan.

Matthews scored 168 runs from five games, including an unbeaten 100. She also picked up seven wickets in the series.

Welsh Fire will rely heavily on the West Indian star to perform with both bat and ball in this tournament.

