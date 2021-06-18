NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 18th, 2021

Nottinghamshire will take on Derbyshire in the 28th match of the T20 Blast today.

Nottinghamshire are fifth in the North Group standings, having won two of their four T20 Blast matches. They beat Durham by 13 runs in their last game. Batting first, Nottinghamshire posted 195 runs on the board before restricting their opponents to just 182.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are seventh in the table, just a point behind Nottinghamshire. They have won two and lost three of their five games so far. Derbyshire ended their two-match losing streak by beating Northamptonshire in their last outing. Batting first, Northamptonshire could only manage 141 runs in their 20 overs, with Derbyshire chasing down the target in just 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Squads to choose from:

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, SG Budinger

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, 41st atch, T20 Blast

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 18th June, 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format. However, the pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance off the surface in terms of swing and bounce. The average first innings score at the venue is 172 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs DER)

NOT vs DER Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Leus de Plooy, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Mathew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Logan van Beek

Captain: Matt Critchley. Vice-captain: Luis Reece

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Leus de Plooy, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Harry Came, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Luis Reece, Mathew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Logan van Beek

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

Edited by Samya Majumdar