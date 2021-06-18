NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 18th, 2021

Nottinghamshire will take on Derbyshire in the 28th match of the T20 Blast today.
Nottinghamshire are fifth in the North Group standings, having won two of their four T20 Blast matches. They beat Durham by 13 runs in their last game. Batting first, Nottinghamshire posted 195 runs on the board before restricting their opponents to just 182.
Derbyshire, on the other hand, are seventh in the table, just a point behind Nottinghamshire. They have won two and lost three of their five games so far. Derbyshire ended their two-match losing streak by beating Northamptonshire in their last outing. Batting first, Northamptonshire could only manage 141 runs in their 20 overs, with Derbyshire chasing down the target in just 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.
Squads to choose from:
Nottinghamshire
Steven Mullaney (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, SG Budinger
Derbyshire
Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw
Predicted Playing XIs
Nottinghamshire
Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Peter Trego, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson
Derbyshire
Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw
Match Details
Match: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, 41st atch, T20 Blast
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Date and Time: 18th June, 2021, 10:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at Trent Bridge generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format. However, the pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance off the surface in terms of swing and bounce. The average first innings score at the venue is 172 runs.
T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs DER)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Leus de Plooy, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Mathew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Logan van Beek
Captain: Matt Critchley. Vice-captain: Luis Reece
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Leus de Plooy, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Harry Came, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Luis Reece, Mathew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Logan van Beek
Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Alex Hales