NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 18th, 2021

The two teams from the North group, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, will be in contention for two crucial points in the upcoming fixture of the T20 Blast 2021.

Having played four matches, Nottinghamshire are placed in fifth spot on the standings with five points in their kitty. Derbyshire, meanwhile, are placed below Nottinghamshire in seventh position. They have played five games so far in which they have collected two wins.

Having won their last two games on the trot, Nottinghamshire will want to carry the momentum into the upcoming match. Derbyshire, too, won their last encounter after losing two back-to-back matches and will look to build on it.

With some young and promising names on both sides, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

#3 Matthew Critchley

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter-Final

Derbyshire all-rounder Matthew Critchley provides stability to his side with his batting and bowling abilities.

Critchley has scored 158 runs this season, including a few knocks that he played during critical stages. Apart from his batting, Critchley has also contributed with the ball. He has picked up six wickets in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast and has been impressive with his economy.

#2 Joe Clarke

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire's opening batsman Joe Clarke is one of only two batsmen to have scored a hundred in the T20 Blast 2021.

In the four matches he has played so far, the Englishman has amassed 207 runs, including a century against Northamptonshire. He will look to continue his fine run in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

#1 Luis Reece

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Derbyshire's Luis Reece is a must-pick for your Dream11 team, having brilliantly performed with the bat and ball in this edition of the T20 Blast. Reece has scored 155 runs so far in five matches. With the ball, he has chipped in with five wickets in the T20 Blast 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee