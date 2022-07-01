NOT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will face Nottinghamshire (NOT) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 1.

Nottinghamshire, despite having a star-studded squad at their disposal, have blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast 2022. They have won just five out of their 12 games and will need to win their remaining two fixtures to stand a chance at finishing in the top four. Durham, meanwhile, are out of contention for a top-four finish with only three wins all season. They have had their moments, but have struggled for consistency. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Nottingham.

DUR vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis and Andrew Tye.

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sol Budinger, Jake Ball and Lyndon James.

Match Details

NOT vs DUR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue with there being little respite for the bowlers. The batters will go on the attack from ball one. A change of pace will be key as the match progresses, with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180-190 being par at the venue.

Today’s NOT vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson has been decent in the top order for Durham, but is due a big knock in the T20 Blast. Robinson is a technically sound batter who can clear the boundary at will. While Tom Moores is a decent option himself, Robinson should get the nod owing to his potential and form.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been sensational at the top of the order for Notts, scoring 334 runs at a strike rate of 193.06. While he has consistently scored quick runs, Hales has been unable to convert his starts into big ones. With the Notts star in decent touch, he should be a good addition to your NOT vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Samit Patel: Samit Patel has held his own with both the bat and ball for Notts this season. While he has come up with valuable contributions with the bat in the middle order, it is his bowling exploits that have served Notts the most. Given his experience and skill-set, Samit is another player whom you would not want to leave out for your NOT vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Andrew Tye: Despite Andrew Tye missing a few games for Durham, he has delivered the good whenever he has been called upon with the ball. Tye has been one of the best bowlers in the competition, with his record speaking for itself. With an extra yard of pace and his clever knuckleball bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your NOT vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (NOT)

Ashton Turner (DUR)

Alex Hales (NOT)

Important stats for NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 334 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 193.06

Andrew Tye - 19 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 12.74

Samit Patel - 15 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 19.73

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ned Eckersley, Ollie Robinson, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Graham Clark, Samit Patel, Paul Coughlin, Andrew Tye, Jake Ball, Ben Raine and Matt Carter.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Ben Raine.

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ned Eckersley, Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Graham Clark, Samit Patel, Michael Jones, Andrew Tye, Jake Ball, Ben Raine and Matt Carter.

Captain: Graham Clark. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far