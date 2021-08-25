NOT vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For T20 Blast 2nd Quarter-final

The second quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021 has defending champions Nottinghamshire taking on Hampshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire will look to defend their T20 Blast trophy with the likes of Alex Hales and Matt Carter itching to get back on the field. However, they face a strong Hampshire side who will be looking to flip the script and upset the defending champions in their own backyard.

NOT vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Peter Trego, Matt Carter, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson and Luke Fletcher

HAM XI

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane and Scott Currie

Match Details

NOT vs HAM, 2nd Quarter-final, T20 Blast 2021

Date and Time: 25th August 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Trent Bridge with little to no help on offer for the pacers. Although there will be some movement available early on, the faster bowlers will look to use change-of-pace deliveries more often than not. The spinners will be key in the middle overs, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a decent score at the venue.

Today’s NOR vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett comes into the fixture on the back of a fairly successful Hundred campaign with Welsh Fire. Given his experience and form, Duckett should ideally play as the first-choice wicketkeeper in your NOR vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

James Vince: The Hundred Men's 2021 winning captain James Vince has had a brilliant summer so far with a heap of runs under his belt. With the conditions suiting his batting style as well, Vince should ideally get some runs against a decent Notts bowling unit.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short played quite a few games at Trent Bridge as part of the Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2021. He has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball and will be itching to get a big one in this high-octane clash.

Bowler

Matt Carter: Matt Carter has been Nottinghamshire's go-to bowler, especially at Trent Bridge. Given his ability to generate bouncy deliveries, Carter should prove to be a handful for Hampshire and ideally pick a wicket or two in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel (NOT) - 950 points

Alex Hales (NOT) - 764 points

James Vince (HAM) - 601 points

Important Stats for NOT vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales: 463 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 46.30

James Vince: 365 runs in 10 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.50

Calvin Harrison: 18 wickets in 14 T20 Blast 2021 matches; Bowl Average: 13.94

NOT vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2021)

NOT vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, James Vince, Tom Prest, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Matt Carter, Luke Fletcher and Kyle Abbott

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

NOT vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, James Vince, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, James Fuller, D'Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Matt Carter, Luke Fletcher and Brad Wheal

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Liam Dawson

Edited by Samya Majumdar