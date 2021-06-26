NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 26, 2021

Nottinghamshire will lock horns with Lancashire in the North Group fixture of the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire are at the top of the points table with 11 points and a net run rate of 0.915. The team, captained by Steven Mullaney, has fetched as many as three ties. Their last match against Derbyshire also ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, Lancashire are precariously placed in the middle of the table. In their previous game, they lost to Northamptonshire by seven wickets. Before that, they split the points with Nottinghamshire after the match ended in a tie. Their last win came against Derbyshire back on June 15 at the County Ground in Derby.

On that note, we take a look at three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture:

#3 Joe Clarke

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Joe Clarke has been in outstanding form for the Nottinghamshire team and part of the reason why they are placed at the top of the points table. In eight matches, the right-handed batter has notched up 276 runs at an average of 39.42 and a strike rate of 198.56. He got a couple of good starts in the last two matches but couldn’t convert them.

#2 Matthew Parkinson

Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Semi-Final

Matthew Parkinson has been brilliant with the ball for Lancashire. The leg-spinner has picked up ten wickets from seven matches. He is also the team’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Parkinson's best figures of 3/28 came against Derbyshire in Manchester. Overall, he’s been a tough nut to crack for all opponents.

#1 Finn Allen

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Finn Allen has done brilliantly for Lancashire with the bat. Opening the batting for his team, he has given an account of the damage he can do. In six matches, he has racked up 213 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 141.05.

In the match against Nottinghamshire, he produced a 43-ball knock of 60 runs although it was in a losing effort. In the previous game, he scored 16 runs against the Northants.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar