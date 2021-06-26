NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 26th, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Nottinghamshire take on Lancashire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire have impressed in the T20 Blast with a couple of strong performances at home. However, they will head into the game on the back of a tied contest with Derbyshire, despite putting in a woeful batting performance. The depth in their squad is immaculate, with Samit Patel being a force to be reckoned with this season. With only two defeats in eight games, Nottinghamshire are the clear favorites to rack up yet another win.

Their opponents Lancashire have struggled lately, losing their last two matches. The departure of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone has left them light in the batting department, despite Finn Allen impressing in his first T20 Blast stint. However, they will need the likes of Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood to come up with the goods on Friday as Lancashire eye a fourth win in the competition. With two valuable points up for grabs, another T20 Blast thriller beckons at Trent Bridge.

Squads to choose from

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Lancashire

Dane Vilas, Finn Allen, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher and Calvin Harrison

Lancashire

Keaton Jennings, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, North Group

Date and Time: 26th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game is on the cards, with the ball skidding on to the bat nicely. While the pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, the batsmen will look to go on the attack from ball one. There is some spin on offer as well, paving the way for an equal contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon the toss, with 180-190 being a very competitive total at the venue.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs LAN)

NOT vs LAN T20 Blast Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Moores, D Vilas, A Hales, F Allen, B Duckett, A Davies, S Patel, M Carter, M Parkinson, L Fletcher and S Mahmood

Captain: F Allen. Vice-captain: A Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Clarke, D Vilas, A Hales, F Allen, B Duckett, A Davies, S Mullaney, M Carter, M Parkinson, J Ball and S Mahmood

Captain: A Hales. Vice-captain: D Vilas

