NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

The Birmingham Bears (WAS) will be up against Notts Outlaws (NOT) in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Birmingham Bears are placed second in the standings, having won three out of their five matches. They lost their last game against Worcestershire Rapids by 15 runs. Notts Outlaws, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table. They won their last encounter against the Derbyshire Falcons by seven wickets.

WAS vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Alex Davies (WK), Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs.

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (WK), Daniel Christian (C), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, James Pattinson, Matthew Carter.

Match Details:

WAS vs NOT, North Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Edgbaston has generally favors the batters. The track, however, might favor the pacers early on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 170 runs.

Today's WAS vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies: Davies has scored 91 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 124.65. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Paul Stirling: The Irishman has been a dependable batter for the Birmingham Bears this season, scoring 200 runs in five matches at an outstanding strike rate of 190.47.

Alex Hales: Hales has scored 123 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 190.38.

All Rounder:

Samit Patel: Patel has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the T20 Blast. He has scored 86 runs while also scalping two wickets in four matches.

Carlos Braithwaite: The Birmingham Bears skipper has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 159.52 and picked up four crucial wickets.

‌Bowling

‌James Pattinson: Pattinson claimed two wickets in the last match against the Derbyshire Falcons. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Danny Briggs: Briggs has been one of the most dependable bowlers for his side this season, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.84.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (WAS) - 295 points

Alex Davies (WAS) - 279 points

Danny Briggs (WAS) - 278 points

L Fletcher (NOT) - 242 points

Carlos Braithwaite (WAS) - 222 points

Important stats for WAS vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling: 200 runs in 5 matches; SR - 190.47

Alex Davies: 91 runs in 5 matches; SR - 124.65

Danny Briggs: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.84

Luke Fletcher: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 10.28

Carlos Braithwaite: 67 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 159. 52 & ER - 10.73

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast)

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, Carlos Braithwaite, James Pattinson, Danny Briggs, Jake Ball, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Dan Christian, Carlos Braithwaite, Steven Mullaney, James Pattinson, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Dan Christian.

