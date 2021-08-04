NOT vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Nottinghamshire will be up against Derbyshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire have been in top form in white-ball cricket this season. After topping the North Group in the T20 Blast, they have two wins, one loss and a washout in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Meanwhile, Derbyshire are yet to win a game in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have lost four games while one match was washed out.

NOT vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (c), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson

Derbyshire: Harry Came, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Alex Hughes (c), Mitchell Wagstaff, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul, Connor Marshall

Match Details

NOT vs DER, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 4th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

Two Royal London One-Day Cup games have been played at the County Ground this season. While one match was reduced to 42-overs-a-side, the other was washed out. The pitch at the venue is usually a good one to bat on. With chances of rain and conditions likely to be overcast throughout the day, the fast bowlers will get some assistance today.

Today’s NOT vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Brooke Guest – The Derbyshire stumper has been in good form with the bat, scoring 162 runs in four innings.

Batsmen

Ben Slater – The left-handed opener has been batting really well in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He is Nottinghamshire's leading run-scorer with 235 runs.

Thomas Wood – Wood has chipped in well with both the bat and ball so far. He has scored 45 runs and has taken two wickets as well.

All-rounders

Fynn Hudson-Prentice – The 25-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 214 runs and picked up three wickets in four innings.

Joey Evison – Evison has accumulated 71 runs with the bat in two innings while also taking three wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Bowlers

Luke Fletcher – The 32-year-old Nottinghamshire pacer returned with figures of 4/30 in the last Royal London One-Day Cup game against Leicestershire.

Alex Thomson – Thomson has fared quite well in the Royal London One-Day Cup, picking up three wickets in two innings so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (DER): 376 points

Ben Slater (NOT): 322 points

Joey Evison (NOT): 224 points

Brooke Guest (DER): 211 points

Lyndon James (NOT): 182 points

Important stats for NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Ben Slater: 235 runs in four innings; SR – 96.31

Luke Fletcher: Five wickets in two innings; ER – 5.25

Fynn Hudson-Prentice: 214 runs and three wickets in four innings; SR – 107.53 & ER – 5.55

Brooke Guest: 162 runs in four innings; SR – 77.51

NOT vs DER Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Ben Slater, Thomas Wood, Matthew Montgomery, Harry Came, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Alex Thomson

Captain: Fynn Hudson-Prentice. Vice-captain: Ben Slater

Dream11 Team 2: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Ben Slater, Thomas Wood, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Brett Hutton, Alex Thomson

Captain: Joey Evison. Vice-captain: Brooke Guest

