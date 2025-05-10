NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025, 4th T20I

The fourh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Bahrain Women (BAH-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women recently played a T20I series with Namibia Women, Hong Kong Women, and Uganda Women. They won only two of their six matches. Bahrain Women, on the other hand, recently lost a T20I series to Oman Women by 3-0.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Nepal Women have won both the matches.

NP-W vs BAH-W Match Details

The fourh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-W vs BAH-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 10th May, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NP-W vs BAH-W Form Guide

NP-W - N/R

BAH-W - Will be playing first match

NP-W vs BAH-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa (wk), Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist

BAH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Pavithra Shetty, Sara Vivek, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika, Saduni Uthpala, Saee Parkhi, Tharanga Gajanayake, Ashwini Govinda, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Sadamali Arachchige, Rasika Rodrigo

NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Thapa

R Thapa is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Butt is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

K Joshi

R Rodrigo and K Joshi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Joshi will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. A Waris is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Barma

R Chhetry and I Barma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Barma will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. P Mahato is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Bist

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Upadhya and I Bist. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Bist will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. S Parkhi is another good bowler pick for today's match.

NP-W vs BAH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Barma

I Barma was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

R Chhetry

R Chhetry is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs BAH-W, 4th T20I match

K Joshi

P Mahato

I Bist

R Chhetry

I Barma

Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Thapa

Batters: K Joshi, R Rodrigo

All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, T Gajanayake, R Herath

Bowlers: I Bist, M Upadhya, S Parkhi

Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Thapa

Batters: K Joshi

All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, T Gajanayake, R Herath, K Kunwar

Bowlers: I Bist, M Upadhya, R Sharma

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

