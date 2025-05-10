NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025, 4th T20I

The fourh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Bahrain Women (BAH-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Nepal Women recently played a T20I series with Namibia Women, Hong Kong Women, and Uganda Women. They won only two of their six matches. Bahrain Women, on the other hand, recently lost a T20I series to Oman Women by 3-0.
The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Nepal Women have won both the matches.
NP-W vs BAH-W Match Details
The fourh T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NP-W vs BAH-W, 4th T20I match
Date and Time: 10th May, 2025, 7:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
NP-W vs BAH-W Form Guide
NP-W - N/R
BAH-W - Will be playing first match
NP-W vs BAH-W Probable Playing XI
NP-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa (wk), Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist
BAH-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Pavithra Shetty, Sara Vivek, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika, Saduni Uthpala, Saee Parkhi, Tharanga Gajanayake, Ashwini Govinda, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Sadamali Arachchige, Rasika Rodrigo
NP-W vs BAH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
R Thapa
R Thapa is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Butt is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
K Joshi
R Rodrigo and K Joshi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Joshi will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. A Waris is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
I Barma
R Chhetry and I Barma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Barma will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. P Mahato is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
I Bist
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Upadhya and I Bist. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Bist will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. S Parkhi is another good bowler pick for today's match.
NP-W vs BAH-W match captain and vice-captain choices
I Barma
I Barma was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.
R Chhetry
R Chhetry is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.
5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs BAH-W, 4th T20I match
K Joshi
P Mahato
I Bist
R Chhetry
I Barma
Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Thapa
Batters: K Joshi, R Rodrigo
All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, T Gajanayake, R Herath
Bowlers: I Bist, M Upadhya, S Parkhi
Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Thapa
Batters: K Joshi
All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, T Gajanayake, R Herath, K Kunwar
Bowlers: I Bist, M Upadhya, R Sharma
