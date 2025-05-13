NP-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 11th T20I

The 11th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Bahrain Women by 9 wickets while their first match was abandoned due to rain. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last two matches as both of their last two matches got abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Nepal Women have won three matches while Hong Kong Women have won only one match.

NP-W vs HK-W Match Details

The 11th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 13 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-W vs HK-W, 11th T20I match

Date and Time: 13th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

NP-W vs HK-W Form Guide

NP-W - W N/R

HK-W - N/R N/R

NP-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa (wk), Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Shahzad (wk), Y Daswani, M Hills, N Miles, M Bibi, K Chan, R Venkatesh, I Sahar, B Chan, A Siu, E Wing

NP-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Thapa

R Thapa is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Shazad is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

K Joshi

M Hill and K Joshi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Joshi will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. R Airee is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

P Mahato

P Mahato and I Barma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. P Mahato will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Chan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Siu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Shing and A Siu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Siu will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. I Bist is another good bowler for today's match.

NP-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Barma

I Barma was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

P Mahato

P Mahato is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs HK-W, 11th T20I match

R Chhetry

P Mahato

K Chan

M Hill

I Barma

Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shahzad

Batters: K Joshi, M Hill, R Airee

All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Chan

Bowlers: I Bist, A Siu, D Shing

Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Thapa

Batters: K Joshi, M Hill

All-rounders: I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Chan, K Kunwar

Bowlers: B Chan, A Siu, D Shing

