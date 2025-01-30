NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Nepal Women won one of their three group stage matches of Women's T20I Asia Cup. They lost their last game to India Women by 82 runs. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, lost their last T20I match to Scotland Women by 27 runs.
These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
NP-W vs NED-W Match Details
The 1st T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on January 30 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to start at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NP-W vs NED-W, 1st T20I match
Date and Time: 30 January 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score runs.
NP-W vs NED-W Form Guide
NP-W - Will be playing their first match
NED-W - Will be playing their first match
NP-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI
NP-W Playing XI
No injury updates
R Thapa (wk), S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, I Bist, K Joshi, M Upadhya
NED-W Playing XI
No injury updates
B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer
NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
B de Leede
B de Leede is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. R Thapa is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
S Kalis
R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Kalis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. M Chaudhary is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
I Zwilling
I Barma and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. R Cherry is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
C de Lange
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and K Joshi. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C de Lange will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. S Siegers is another good bowler for today's match.
NP-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices
I Zwilling
I Zwilling was in superb form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.
I Barma
I Barma is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Netherlands Women batters with her pace.
5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs NED-W, 1st T20I match
I Barma
I Zwilling
R Chhetry
B de Leede
E Lynch
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: B de Leede
Batters: S Kalis, R Rijke, M Chaudhary
All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, E Lynch, R Chhetry
Bowlers: S Siegers, C de Lange, K Joshi
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: B de Leede
Batters: S Kalis
All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, E Lynch, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar
Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi
