NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women won one of their three group stage matches of Women's T20I Asia Cup. They lost their last game to India Women by 82 runs. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, lost their last T20I match to Scotland Women by 27 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NP-W vs NED-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on January 30 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to start at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-W vs NED-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 30 January 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score runs.

NP-W vs NED-W Form Guide

NP-W - Will be playing their first match

NED-W - Will be playing their first match

NP-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, I Bist, K Joshi, M Upadhya

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. R Thapa is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kalis

R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Kalis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. M Chaudhary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

I Barma and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. R Cherry is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C de Lange

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and K Joshi. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C de Lange will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. S Siegers is another good bowler for today's match.

NP-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

I Zwilling was in superb form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

I Barma

I Barma is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Netherlands Women batters with her pace.

5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs NED-W, 1st T20I match

I Barma

I Zwilling

R Chhetry

B de Leede

E Lynch

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: S Kalis, R Rijke, M Chaudhary

All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, E Lynch, R Chhetry

Bowlers: S Siegers, C de Lange, K Joshi

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: S Kalis

All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, E Lynch, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar

Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi

