NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Thailand Women by four wickets. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Thailand Women by a big margin of eight wickets.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Netherlands Women won that match by 20 runs.

NP-W vs NED-W Match Details

The 4th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to begin at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-W vs NED-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 2 February 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Thailand Women and Nepal Women, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

NP-W vs NED-W Form Guide

NP-W - L L

NED-W - L W

NP-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, I Bist, K Joshi, M Upadhya

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 58 runs in the last two matches. A Yadav is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Rijke

R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rijke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. She has smashed 66 runs in the last two matches. M Chaudhary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

P Mahato and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 59 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. K Kunwar is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Joshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and K Joshi. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C de Lange will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken three wickets in the last two matches. S Siegers is another good bowler for today's match.

NP-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

I Zwilling was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 59 runs and scalped two wickets in the last two matches.

K Kunwar

K Kunwar is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Netherlands Women batters with her pace. She has smashed 33 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs NED-W, 4th T20I match

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: R Rijke

All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, Sita Rana Magar, R Chhetry, E Lynch, K Kunwar, P Mahato

Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: R Rijke, S Kalis

All-rounders: I Zwilling, Sita Rana Magar, E Lynch, K Kunwar, P Mahato

Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi, M Upadhya

