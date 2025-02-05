NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 7th T20I

The 7th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, February 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nepal Women are yet to open their account after four matches. They lost their last match to Thailand Women by 5 runs. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Thailand Women by 17 runs.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Netherlands Women have won both the matches.

NP-W vs NED-W Match Details

The 7th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 5 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-W vs NED-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th February 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs.

The last match played at this venue was between Thailand Women and Nepal Women, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NP-W vs NED-W Form Guide

NP-W - L L L L

NED-W - L W L W

NP-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, I Bist, K Joshi, M Upadhya

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

NP-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 124 runs in the last four matches. H Siegers is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Rijke

R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rijke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. She has smashed 87 runs in the last four matches. S Khadka is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

P Mahato and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match.

Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 79 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. E Lynch is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Upadhya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and M Upadhya. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Upadhya will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. K Joshi is another good bowler for today's match.

NP-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

I Zwilling was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 79 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.

B de Leede

B de Leede is one of the most crucial picks from the Netherlands Women squad as she will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has an exceptional venue record as she has already smashed 124 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs NED-W, 7th T20I match

I Zwilling

B de Leede

E Lynch

M Upadhya

P Mahato

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede

Batters: R Rijke, S Kalis

All-rounders: I Barma, I Zwilling, R Chhetry, E Lynch, P Mahato

Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi, M Upadhya

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede, H Siegers

Batters: R Rijke

All-rounders: I Zwilling, R Chhetry, E Lynch, P Mahato

Bowlers: C de Lange, K Joshi, M Upadhya, I van der Woning

