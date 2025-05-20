NP-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Final

The ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 final match will see Nepal Women (NP-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Nepal Women have won three of their last five matches. They won their semi-final match against the UAE Women by five wickets. Thailand Women, too, have won three of their last five matches. They won their semi-final match of the tournament against the UAE Women by 54 runs.
These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Thailand Women have won all the matches.
NP-W vs TL-W Match Details
The ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 final match will be played on May 20 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NP-W vs TL-W, Final match
Date and Time: 20th May 2025, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.
The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and UAE Women, where a total of 229 runs were scored and 12 wickets were taken.
NP-W vs TL-W Form Guide
NP-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
TL-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
NP-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI
NP-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Rajmati Airee, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa (wk), Rubi Poddar, Ishwori Bist
TL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi
NP-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
N Koncharoenkai
N Koncharoenkai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can score a lot of runs. She has smashed 72 runs in the last three matches. S Khiaoto is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N Chantam
C Sutthiruang and N Chantam are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Sutthiruang will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has taken 2 wickets and scored 39 runs in the last three matches. S Khadka is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
K Kunwar
K Kunwar and I Barma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match.
K Kunwar will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has taken 4 wickets and scored 25 runs in the last three matches. P Maya is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
T Putthawong
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Laomi and T Putthawong. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch.
T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.
NP-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
K Kunwar
K Kunwar was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has picked up 4 wickets and accumulated 25 runs in the last three matches.
T Putthawong
T Putthawong is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for NP-W vs TL-W, Final match
P Maya
K Kunwar
C Sutthiruang
T Putthawong
S Laomi
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai
Batters: N Chantam, C Sutthiruang
All-rounders: I Barma, P Mahato, K Kunwar, P Maya, N Boochatham
Bowlers: S Laomi, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai
Batters: N Chantam, C Sutthiruang
All-rounders: S Chaturongrattana, K Kunwar, P Maya, N Boochatham
Bowlers: S Laomi, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, M Upadhya
