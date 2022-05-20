NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 5-Match T20 International Series, Match 4

Nepal Women (NP-W) will meet Uganda Women (UG-W) in the fourth T20 International on Friday (May 20) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

This series has been all about the dominance of Uganda, who have performed well with both bat and ball. Nepal, meanwhile, have performed really poorly in their home series, resulting in a series win for Uganda.

Uganda has already won the five-match T20 International series, so a lot of changes are expected for this game. Uganda should continue their dominance and go 4-0 up in the series.

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XIs

NP-W

Rubina Chhetry (C), Jyoti Pandey (WK), Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Roma Thapa, and Bindu Rawal.

UG-W

Consylate Nimungu (C), Kevin Awino (WK), Janet Mbabazi, Leona Babirye, Rita Musamali, Sarah Walaza, Franklin Najjumba, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Nyagendo, and Sarah Akiteng.

Match Details

Match: NP-W vs UG-W, Uganda Women's Tour of Nepal, 4th T20 International.

Date and Time: May 20, 2022; 12:45 PM IST;

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one, assisting both batters and bowlers. Bowlers could be lethal in the first few overs, after which the pitch should help batters. Runs are expected in the middle overs. Both teams would like to bowl first on this pitch.

Today’s UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kevin Awino is the finest wicketkeeper selection in your Dream11 team, as she gets many fantasy points from catches. She also smashed 42 runs in the last match.

Batters

Bindu Rawal is the best batter pick in the Dream11 team, as she's a prolific scorer. You can also pick Franklin Najjumba and Sarita Magar.

All-rounders

Janet Mbabazi impressed with her all-round performance in the last match against Nepal, scoring 27 runs and taking a wicket. Rubina Chhetry is another good pick in your Dream11 team. She scored 18 runs and took a wicket in her last game.

Bowlers

Kabita Kunwar is the best pick in this Dream11 team. She has taken six wickets in her last three games. Consylate Aweko is another good pick in your Dream11 team, as she has taken five wickets in her last three matches.

Three best players to pick in NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W) - 227 points

Kabita Kunwar (NP-W) - 208 points

Consylate Aweko (UG-W) - 191 points.

Key Stats for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Consylate Aweko - 2 runs and 5 wickets

Rubina Chhetry - 44 runs and 3 wickets

Bindu Rawal - 42 runs

Kabita Kunwar - 11 runs and 6 wickets.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Team

Fantasy suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Awino, J Pandey, Sarita Magar, F Najjumba, B Rawal, R Chhetry, J Mbabazi, R Musamali, C Aweko, K Kunwar, and S Akiteng.

Captain: J Mbabazi. Vice Captain: K Kunwar .

Fantasy suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Awino, Sarita Magar, F Najjumba, B Rawal, R Chhetry, J Mbabazi, R Musamali, C Aweko, P Egara, K Kunwar, and S Akiteng.

Captain: J Mbabazi. Vice Captain: R Musamali.

Edited by Bhargav