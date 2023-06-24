NRK vs CSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 24, 2023

Nellai Royal Kings and the Chepauk Super Gillies will face off in the 14th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem. Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament so far and will be determined to secure a crucial victory in this match.

The Nellai Royal Kings currently hold the third spot in the league standings. They have showcased their potential with impressive wins against the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Siechem Madurai Panthers. Although they faced a defeat against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, they bounced back strongly in their last match, defeating the Salem Spartans.

On the other hand, the Chepauk Super Gillies started off the tournament on a positive note with wins against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and the Salem Spartans. However, they faced setbacks in their last two games, losing to the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Dindigul Dragons. They will now be eager to regain their momentum and secure a much-needed victory in this crucial encounter.

When it comes to selecting the captaincy picks for the NRK vs CSG Dream11 team, there are three standout players who have consistently performed and showcased their abilities. Let's take a look at these players who can boost your NRK vs CSG Dream11 performance.

#3 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9 credits

Baba Aparajith receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Baba Aparajith has been a key performer for the Chepauk Super Gillies. With 161 runs and four wickets to his name, Aparajith has proven his all-round capabilities. His consistent performances make him an excellent choice for the captaincy role in your NRK vs CSG Dream11 team.

#2 Guruswamy Ajitesh (NRK) - 7.5 credits

G Ajitesh in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Guruswamy Ajitesh has been a standout player for the Nellai Royal Kings. With 185 runs in four matches, including a century against the Lyca Kovai Kings, Ajitesh has displayed his ability to score big runs. He is a strong finisher and a young talent to watch out for.

#1 Rahil Shah (CSG) - 8.5 credits

Rahil Shah is an experienced campaigner and a consistent performer for the Chepauk Super Gillies. As a left-arm orthodox spinner, Shah has been instrumental in picking up wickets for his team. He has proven to be a reliable asset, with seven wickets in four matches and an impressive economy rate of 6.5.

His ability to control the game in the middle overs and provide breakthroughs makes him a strong candidate for the captaincy role in your NRK vs CSG Dream11 team.

