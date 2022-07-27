NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Wednesday, July 27.

The Nellai Royals Kings have been the standout team in TNPL 2022 with only one loss in the league phase. Riding on the exploits of Sanjay Yadav and Baba Aparajith, the Nellai Royal Kings have obliterated their competition and are a win away from reaching the final. However, they face a stern test in the form of the Chepauk Super Gillies, who can rely on a star-studded roster headlined by R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan. Both teams are evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an intriguing match in Salem with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

NRK vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

NRK XI

Sri Neranjan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), M Rooban Raj, G Ajitesh, NS Harish, M Shajahan, V Athisayaraj Davidson and K Easwaran.

Match Details

NRK vs CSG, TNPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the SCF Cricket Ground with there being something in it for both the batters and bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat under the lights. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play. Teams have preferred to bat first upon winning the toss at the venue, with 160 being a good total.

Today’s NRK vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan has not had the best of campaigns this season, but has still scored 186 runs in seven matches. He is an experienced campaigner capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With the Chepauk Super Gillies keeper due for a big one, he is a good addition to your NRK vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith has been in fine form with the bat for the Nellai Royal Kings, scoring over 300 runs in TNPL 2022. Apart from his batting exploits, Aparajith has chipped in with the ball as well, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Aparajith stands out as a viable option.

All-rounders

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the standout player of TNPL 2022 and for good reason. He is the leading runscorer in the competition at the time of writing and has also picked up key wickets in the middle overs. His all-round ability has served the Nellai Royals Kings well, with his form making him a must-have in your NRK vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Alexander: R Alexander has been the pick of the Chepauk Super Gillies bowlers, impressing with his accuracy and wicket-taking ability. He has complemented R Sai Kishore and M Siddharth perfectly in the middle overs. With the pitch also on the slower side, Alexander is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NRK vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Baba Indrajith (NRK)

V Athisayaraj Davidson (NRK)

Important stats for NRK vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Kaushik Gandhi - 185 runs in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 26.43

Sanjay Yadav - 376 runs in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 188.00

Baba Aparajith - 319 runs in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 63.80

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, L Suryaprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, S Radhakrishnan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, R Sai Kishore, R Alexander, Athisayaraj Davidson and Manimaran Siddharth

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: Baba Aparajith.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, L Suryaprakash, U Sasidev, S Radhakrishnan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav, Athisayaraj Davidson and NS Harish

Captain: Sanjay Yadav. Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore.

