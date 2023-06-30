NRK vs DD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 1, 2023

The clash between Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will take place at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. Both teams have been performing exceptionally well and find themselves in the top half of the league table, showcasing their consistency and determination.

Royal Kings, in second spot, have been in scintillating form, winning four of their five games. With a strong and balanced team, they have displayed consistent performances. Wins in their two games have boosted their morale, and they will be eager to continue the same against Dindigul.

Meanwhile, Dindigul, in third spot, have also been impressive, winning four of their five games. Although they lost against Lyca Kovai Kings, they bounced back strongly with a convincing win against Tiruppur in their last game. Like Nellai, they have shown consistency in their performances and will look to maintain their strong form.

In this exciting encounter, there are three standout players to watch out for in the NRK vs DD Dream11 team. They could prove to be excellent captaincy picks:

#3 Guruswamy Ajitesh (NRK) - 7.5 Credits

Guruswamy Ajitesh has emerged as a young and consistent performer for the Royal Kings. His remarkable century against Kovai in the second game showcased his ability to play big innings under pressure.

Given his form and potential, Ajitesh is a compelling captaincy pick in the NRK vs DD Dream11 team. With 188 runs in five games, Ajitesh has shown his batting prowess and has become a player to watch out for.

#2 Shivam Singh (DD) - 7.5 Credits

Singh has been a consistent run-scorer for the Dragons. With 211 runs in five games, he has played crucial innings for his team.

Notably, he scored half-centuries in the last two games against Kovai and Tiruppur, displaying his ability to perform under challenging conditions. Singh's consistency with the bat makes him a reliable choice for captaincy in the NRK vs DD Dream11 team.

#1 M Poiyamozhi (NRK) - 7 Credits

Poiyamozhi is an experienced campaigner and a vital asset for the Royal Kings. His ability to pick up crucial wickets makes him a valuable captaincy pick in the NRK vs DD Dream11 team.

In the last game against Chepauk, he showcased his bowling prowess by taking three wickets for 25 runs, playing a pivotal role in his team's win. With eight wickets in five games, Poiyamozhi has been consistent in providing breakthroughs for his team.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? M Poiyamozhi Shivam Singh 0 votes