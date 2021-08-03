NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Nellai Royal Kings will be up against Dindigul Dragons in the 21st match of the TNPL on 3rd August at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Nellai Royal Kings are having a horrible campaign as they have managed only one victory so far and are at the bottom of the points table. They are in desperate need of a win here if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Dindigul Dragons are having a great run as they see themselves in second position in the points table with three wins and two losses. They will be aiming for a win in this game to grab the top spot.

NRK vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

Nellai Royal Kings

Baba Aparajith (C), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Ashwath Mukumthan, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Dindigul Dragons

C Hari Nishanth (C), S Arun, R Vivek, Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, M Silambarasan

Match Details

NRK vs DD, TNPL

Date and Time: 3rd August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is helpful for the bowlers, especially the spinners. As the game progresses, they will play a key role in containing the batters. A score of around 150 will be a competitive one here.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s NRK vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mani Bharathi - Bharathi has been a decent performer for the Dragons, scoring 132 runs so far in the competition.

Batsmen

Baba Aparajith - Aparajith has scored 71 runs so far and has also contributed with the ball, picking up four wickets.

C Hari Nishanth - Nishanth is the third-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 218 runs under his belt and is expected to deliver once again in this game.

All-rounders

Laxminaryanan Vignesh - Vignesh has performed decently, especially in the last two games, scalping three crucial wickets.

Sanjay Yadav - Sanjay Yadav has been an important component of his team, contributing in nearly every game. He has scored about 50 runs and grabbed four wickets so far in the competition.

Bowlers

R Vivek - Vivek has excelled in both aspects of the game for the Dragons, having scored 92 runs and grabbed three wickets.

Athisayaraj Davidson - Davidson has five wickets in the competition so far. His ability to take wickets at crucial moments makes him a key component.

Top 5 best players to pick in NRK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

C Hari Nishanth- 326 points

Mani Bharathi- 258 points

Baba Aparajith- 250 points

R Vivek- 248 points

Rangaraj Suthesh- 232 points

Important stats for NRK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

C Hari Nishanth - 5 matches, 218 runs

R Vivek- 5 matches 92 runs, 3 wickets

Rangaraj Suthesh - 5 matches, 9 wickets

Mani Bharathi - 5 matches, 132 runs

Baba Aparajith- 4 matches, 71 runs, 4 wickets

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today

NRK vs DD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mani Bharathi, Baba Indrajith, C Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Mohit Hariharan, Sanjay Yadav, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, R Vivek, Rangaraj Suthesh, Athisayaraj Davidson, NS Harish

Captain: C Hari Nishanth Vice-Captain: Sanjay Yadav

NRK vs DD Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mani Bharathi, Baba Indrajith, C Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, S Swaminathan, Sanjay Yadav, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, R Vivek, Rangaraj Suthesh, Athisayaraj Davidson, Gurjapneet Singh

Captain: Mani Bharathi Vice-Captain: Baba Aparajith

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee