NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, June 30.

The Nellai Royal Kings have been the team to beat in the competition with two convincing performances so far. Sanjay Yadav has been sensational for them, with the likes of Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Aparajith also holding them in good stead. As for their opponents, Dindigul Dragons come into the game on the back of a big win over the Lyca Kovai Kings. With Hari Nishanth and R Vivek firing on all cylinders, the Dragons will fancy their chances of a win in this much-awaited clash.

NRK vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

AG Pradeep, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RK Mokit Hariharan, K Monish, L Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Manoj Kumar and Rangaraj Suthesh.

NRK XI

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Arya Yohan Menon.

Match Details

NRK vs DD, TNPL 2022, Match7

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the NPR Cricket Ground with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NRK vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Mani Bharathi: Unlike in his previous TNPL season, Mani Bharathi has started slowly for the Dragons. However, he is an explosive batter who is capable of taking on both the pacers and spinners. With Bharathi also due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Baba Indrajith: Like Mani Bharathi, Baba Indrajith has blown hot and cold in the TNPL so far. While his teammates Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav have stepped up with the bat, Indrajith has not been able to hold the fort. However, he is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order and with his experience holding him in good stead, he is a good addition to your NRK vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the star of the show in the TNPL, starring for the Nellai Royals Kings with both bat and ball. While he has been used a floater with the bat, Sanjay's ability to stifle opponents with his accuracy with the ball holds him in good stead. With his form and experience serving him well in recent matches, he is a must-have in your NRK vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rangaraj Suthesh: Rangaraj Suthesh had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up a few wickets in his spell. He is a good exponent of swing with the new ball and can more than hold his own in the death as well. With Suthesh bowling well in the last game, he can be backed to continue his form today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NRK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth (DD)

Sanjay Yadav (NRK)

Baba Aparajith (NRK)

Important stats for NRK vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth - 85 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 42.50

Athisayaraj Davidson - 3 wickets in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 24.00

Sanjay Yadav - 87 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 181.25

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

NRK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Ranjan Paul, K Mani Bharathi, B Indrajith, R Vivek, K Vishal Vaidhya, B Aparajith, H Nishanth, S Yadav, A Davidson, R Suthesh and N Harish.

Captain: S Yadav. Vice-captain: H Nishanth.

NRK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Ajitesh, K Mani Bharathi, B Indrajith, R Vivek, L Suryaprakash, B Aparajith, H Nishanth, S Yadav, A Davidson, R Suthesh and M Silambarasan.

Captain: H Nishanth. Vice-captain: B Aparajith.

