NRK vs. RTW Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's TNPL 2021 match - July 21st, 2021

The Nellai Royal Kings will square off against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the third match of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, July 21.

Both teams are playing their first match of the season and will look to start their TNPL 2021 campaign with a victory.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming TNPL fixture between Nellai Royal Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors.

#3 Rahil Shah

Rahil Shah will ply his trade for the Ruby Trichy Warriors in TNPL 2021. The slow left-arm bowler has played 41 T20 matches and has 41 wickets to his name. The 35-year-old spinner will play a key role for the Warriors in the ongoing edition of the TNPL.

With the pitch assisting spinners, Rahil is a must-pick for your Dream11 team and can fetch you valuable points in the club's season opener.

#2 Sanjay Yadav

Sanjay Yadav will represent Nellia Royal Kings in the ongoing edition of the TNPL. The 26-year old player amassed 241 runs in seven innings last season. Sanjay can chip in a few overs if needed and can scalp a few wickets too.

He is a key pick for your Dream11 team and could be selected as a multiplier, too, as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

#1 Baba Aparajith

Nellai Royal Kings batting all-rounder Baba Aparajith is among the most prominent names in the domestic circuit. Aparajith is a good batter and can strike the ball hard.

The right-handed batter has scored 897 runs in 43 innings at a strike rate of 106.91. He has a couple of half-centuries to his name.

With the ball, Baba Aparajith has picked up 15 wickets in the shortest format of the game and will look to get his side through the group stage of the TNPL 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar