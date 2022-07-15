NRK vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) take on the Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) at the SNR College in Coimbatore on Friday, July 15.

The Nellai Royal Kings have been the team to beat in TNPL 2022, winning all five of their games so far. The likes of Sanjay Yadav and Baba Aparajith have stepped up with the bat, coming up with valuable contributions at times of need. However, they come across a decent Ruby Trichy Warriors side who have performed better than what the points table might indicate. They have a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on, with all eyes being on Murali Vijay. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a game beckons in Coimbatore.

NRK vs RTW Probable Playing 11 Today

RTW XI

Amit Sathvik (wk), Santosh Shiv, Murali Vijay, Nidish Rajagopal, N Niranjan/Adhitya Ganesh, Akash Sumra, S Gokul Moorthi/P Sarvana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Ajay Krishna, Rahil Shah (c), R Ganesh.

NRK XI

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, NS Harish, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, M Rooban Raj, V Athisayaraj Davidson and K Easwaran.

Match Details

NRK vs RTW, TNPL 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 15th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on the cards at the SNR College Ground, with the bowlers also expected to get some help off the surface. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will also have some extra bounce to play with. As the match progresses, the pitch can ease out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights.

Today’s NRK vs RTW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, but is due a big knock in the middle order for Nellai Royal Kings. Indrajith has been in fine form over the last year or so, even earning an IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Given his knack for scoring handy runs in the backend of the innings, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Murali Vijay: Murali Vijay has been brilliant in his TNPL comeback, scoring 103 runs in just three matches at an impressive strike rate of 160.94. He is a good player of both pace and spin, holding him in good stead. Although he is likely to bat at number No. 3 or 4, Vijay's form makes him a must-have in your NRK vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the undeniable star of the TNPL so far, starring with both the bat and ball this season. While he has held his own with his left-arm spin, his batting exploits, 219 runs at a strike rate of 192.11, set him apart. With the conditions suiting Sanjay, he is a good addition to your NRK vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ajay Krishna: Ajay Krishna has been a revelation in the TNPL this season, picking up wickets with the new ball on a consistent basis. He has stuck to his strengths and delivered at times of need, holding him in good stead. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Ajay can be backed to add to his tally today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NRK vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Rahil Shah (RTW)

Sanjay Yadav (NRK)

Baba Aparajith (NRK)

Important stats for NRK vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Sanjay Yadav - 219 runs in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 192.11

Ajay Krishna - 6 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.17

Murali Vijay - 103 runs in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 160.94

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sathvik, M Vijay, B Indrajith, N Rajagopal, B Aparajith, S Yadav, A Krishna, R Shah, A Davidson, N Harish and M Mathivannan.

Captain: M Vijay. Vice-captain: B Aparajith.

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sathvik, M Vijay, L Suryaprakash, N Rajagopal, B Aparajith, S Yadav, A Krishna, K Easwaran, R Shah, N Harish and M Mathivannan.

Captain: N Harish. Vice-captain: M Vijay.

