NRK vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s TNPL match - July 21st, 2021

The Nellai Royal Kings will square off against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in Match 3 of the TNPL 2021 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Royal Kings will have high expectations from the brother's Baba Indrajith and Baba Aparajith. Another player to watch out for from the club is Sanjay Yadav. He scored 241 runs last season in seven innings. Yadav can be effective with the ball as well.

Anthony Das & Rahil Shah will be the two key players for the Warriors. The former has picked up 14 wickets in his TNPL career thus far. They don't have an experienced batting lineup and thus will bank on Das & Shah to rattle the opposition's batting order.

Squads to choose from

Nellai Royal Kings

H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Surya Prakash, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Sathraj A, Veeramani T, Sri Neranjan R, Vivek R, Suresh C and Arjun P Murthy.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan, Karthik R.

Predicted Playing XI

Nellai Royal Kings: CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith (C), Ashwath Mukunthan, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Veeramani T

Ruby Trichy Warriors: B Rahul, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah (C), S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, G Hemanth Kumar, G Karthick Shanmugam

Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Match 3

Date & Time: 21st July 2021 at 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Chennai is on the slower side. During the second game of TNPL 2021, we witnessed a low score from IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Chasing might be an even more difficult task at this venue, which might push teams to bat first if they win the toss.

Spinners have always enjoyed bowling at this track, while pacers also might come good. In the last match, Rajagopal Sathish picked up a five-wicket haul for the Chepauk Super Gillies.

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vivek R, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sanjay Yadav R, W Antony Dhas, Rahil Shah, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Ashwath Mukunthan, Trilok Nag.

Captain: Baba Aparajith, Vice-Captain: W Antony Dhas

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, L Suryaprakash, K Mukunth, Sanjay Yadav R, W Antony Dhas, Akash Surma, Rahil Shah, Ashwath Mukunthan, P Sarvana Kumar.

Captain: Rahil Shah, Vice-Captain: Sanjay Yadav R

